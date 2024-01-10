(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Solutions Capital Management SIM Spa on Tuesday evening voted to approve the new shareholder plan. This plan, which will have a final term on Dec. 31, 2030, provides for a divisible paid capital increase with the exclusion of pre-emptive rights to be carried out in one or more tranches, through the issuance of up to 700,000 new ordinary shares with no indication of par value, having the same characteristics as

those in circulation, with regular enjoyment of corporate and administrative rights, to be reserved for subscription to the beneficiaries of the share plan.

The beneficiaries, upon fulfillment of certain conditions, will be able to exercise their option rights and subscribe for the shares at a price of EUR2.91.

Solutions Capital Management closed Tuesday's session in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR3.66 per share

