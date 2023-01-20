Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCM   IT0005200248

SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SIM S.P.A.

(SCM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:33 2023-01-19 am EST
3.360 EUR   -1.18%
07:24aSCM, the period for exercising option rights has ended
AN
2022Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A. announced that it expects to receive €2 million in funding
CI
2022Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCM, the period for exercising option rights has ended

01/20/2023 | 07:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Solutions Capital Management SIM Spa on Friday announced that the period for the exercise of option rights relating to the offering of up to 300,936 new dematerialized ordinary shares, having the same dividend entitlement and the same characteristics as the outstanding ordinary shares, which were the subject of the capital increase approved by the board in December, has ended.

A total of 32,160 option rights were exercised and 4,824 shares were subscribed during the option offering period - between Jan. 2 and Jan. 19 - with a countervalue of EUR17,366.40.

Therefore, at the end of the option period, 1.97 million option rights for the subscription of 296,112 new shares were unexercised. The unoption will be offered on the stock exchange - with subscription rights of three new shares for every 20 rights at a price of EUR3.60 per share - on January 23 and 24.

SCM's stock is unchanged at EUR3.36 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SIM S.P.A.
07:24aSCM, the period for exercising option rights has ended
AN
2022Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A. announced that it expects to receive €2 mi..
CI
2022Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
2022Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2021Solutions Capital Management Sim S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
2021Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2020Capital Management Sim S P A : Internal Dealing - operazioni inerenti agli strumenti finan..
PU
2020Capital Management Sim S P A : Internal Dealing - operazioni inerenti agli strumenti finan..
PU
2016Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €2.2..
CI
2016Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A. has filed an IPO in the amount of €3.99999..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 0,46 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,74 M 7,28 M 7,28 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SIM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Solutions Capital Management SIM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,36 €
Average target price 6,29 €
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
Managers and Directors
Antonello Luigi Sanna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Corrado Morana Chief Financial Officer
Maria Leddi Chairman
Massimo Nitri Chief Organization & IT Officer
Giada Lauber Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SIM S.P.A.-4.00%7
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.20.31%45 531
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.17.24%18 706
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.03%17 561
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED24.72%12 929
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.13.39%11 563