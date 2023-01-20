SCM, the period for exercising option rights has ended

(Alliance News) - Solutions Capital Management SIM Spa on Friday announced that the period for the exercise of option rights relating to the offering of up to 300,936 new dematerialized ordinary shares, having the same dividend entitlement and the same characteristics as the outstanding ordinary shares, which were the subject of the capital increase approved by the board in December, has ended.

A total of 32,160 option rights were exercised and 4,824 shares were subscribed during the option offering period - between Jan. 2 and Jan. 19 - with a countervalue of EUR17,366.40.

Therefore, at the end of the option period, 1.97 million option rights for the subscription of 296,112 new shares were unexercised. The unoption will be offered on the stock exchange - with subscription rights of three new shares for every 20 rights at a price of EUR3.60 per share - on January 23 and 24.

SCM's stock is unchanged at EUR3.36 per share.

