    SOBS   US83441Q1058

SOLVAY BANK CORP.

(SOBS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:04 2023-01-09 pm EST
33.31 USD   -2.60%
01/05Solvay Bank : Announces Appointment
PU
2022Solvay Bank : Announces Appointments
PU
2022Solvay Bank : Announces New Hires
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solvay Bank : Announces New Hires

01/09/2023 | 02:44pm EST
Solvay Bank Announces New Hires

01/10/2023

Syracuse, N.Y.-Solvay Bank, the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County, recently hired three new employees to join the team.

Paige Barnes joined Solvay Bank as a Digital Marketing & Communications Specialist. Before joining Solvay Bank, she was a Senior Digital Marketing Specialist at Terakeet. She received a bachelor's degree in Communications at the University at Buffalo.

Mary Sherwin joined Solvay Bank as a Mortgage Loan Processor. Prior to joining Solvay Bank, she served as a Mortgage Loan Processor at Paragon Home loans. Sherwin earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Utica College.

Theresa Yager joined Solvay Bank as Teller. Previously, she was a Teller with Geddes Federal Savings & Loan and most recently served as a Customer Service Associate with Top's Friendly Markets. She's a graduate of the Syracuse Academy of Science.

###

Founded in 1917, Solvay Bank is the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County. Solvay Bank has nine branch locations in Solvay, Baldwinsville, Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Liverpool, North Syracuse, Westvale, and downtown Syracuse in the State Tower Building. Solvay Bank's Insurance Agency, Inc. is a full-service general insurance agency. For more information about Solvay Bank, visit solvaybank.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Solvay Bank Corporation published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 19:43:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
