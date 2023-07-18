07/18/2023

Solvay Bank Announces New Hires

Syracuse, N.Y.-Solvay Bank, the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County, is pleased to announce the recent new hires Renee Dellas, Sarah Kirst, and Katherine O'Neill.

Renee Dellas recently joined Solvay Bank as the Vice President and Commercial Banking Manager. Renee brings over 34 years of financial services experience and lending leadership to the bank. She received her bachelor's degree from Cornell University and a master's degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Oswego. Renee is an active member of the Financial Women's Association and Cornell Alumni Association.

Sarah Kirst joined Solvay Bank as a Mobile Banking Associate. Prior to joining the bank, Sarah worked as a Substitute Teacher for the Syracuse City School District. She is a graduate of Keuka College with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management.

Solay Bank welcomed Katherine O'Neill to the Business Strategy team as a Project & Marketing Campaign Manager. She brings over seven years of marketing and project management skills to the team. Kat is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and is an active volunteer cheer coach at West Genesee Pop Warner.

Founded in 1917, Solvay Bank is the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County. Solvay Bank has nine branch locations in Solvay, Baldwinsville, Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Liverpool, North Syracuse, Westvale, and downtown Syracuse in the State Tower Building. Solvay Bank's Insurance Agency, Inc. is a full-service general insurance agency. For more information about Solvay Bank, visit solvaybank.com.