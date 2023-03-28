Advanced search
    SOBS   US83441Q1058

SOLVAY BANK CORP.

(SOBS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:32:39 2023-03-27 pm EDT
31.00 USD   +1.31%
Solvay Bank : Announces Promotions
PU
10:09aSolvay Bank : SOBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
01/09Solvay Bank : Announces New Hires
PU
Solvay Bank : Announces Promotions

03/28/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
Solvay Bank Announces Promotions

03/28/2023

Jeannette Armstrong has been promoted to Senior Cash Management Specialist in the Customer Relations & Operations Department at Solvay Bank. She's been a part of the Solay Bank team since 2007 and has over 35 years of banking experience. Jeannette is a graduate of Ashford College for Medical Billing and Coding.

Anna Sheldon is moving to the next phase of her career as she steps into her new role as Lead Customer Relations Specialist in the Customer Relations & Operations Department at Solvay Bank. Anna started her career at the bank as a Teller in 2012 and has accumulated over 10 years of experience. The Onondaga Community College graduate also volunteers for various banking organizations, including the upcoming American Heart Walk.

###

Founded in 1917, Solvay Bank is the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County. Solvay Bank has nine branch locations in Solvay, Baldwinsville, Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Liverpool, North Syracuse, Westvale, and downtown Syracuse in the State Tower Building. Solvay Bank's Insurance Agency, Inc. is a full-service general insurance agency. For more information about Solvay Bank, visit solvaybank.com.

Disclaimer

Solvay Bank Corporation published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 16:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
