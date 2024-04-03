Solvay Bank Welcomes New Branch Manager for State Tower Location

04/03/2024

(Syracuse, NY): Solvay Bank is pleased to announce Matt Guiles as the new Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager for its State Tower branch in downtown Syracuse, NY. Guiles joined Solvay Bank in 2019 as a Banking Solutions Representative and quickly rose through the ranks, serving as Assistant Branch Manager at the Liverpool branch, before assuming the role of Branch Manager at North Syracuse.

In his new role at the State Tower location, Guiles will oversee the daily operations of the branch, focusing on providing exceptional customer service and working to foster relationships within the community. His dedication to customer service and proven track record of leadership makes him a valuable addition to the Solvay Bank team. We look forward to his continued success.

Founded in 1917, Solvay Bank is the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County. Solvay Bank has nine branch locations in Solvay, Baldwinsville, Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Liverpool, North Syracuse, Westvale, downtown Syracuse in the State Tower Building, and a commercial lending presence in the Mohawk Valley. Solvay Bank's Insurance Agency, Inc. is a full-service general insurance agency. For more information about Solvay Bank, visit solvaybank.com.