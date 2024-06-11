Solvay Bank Welcomes Three New Hires

06/11/2024

(Syracuse, NY): Solvay Bank, the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County, is pleased to welcome three recent hires to its team: Ashley Cahill, Megan Delia and Semmler Horky.

Ashley Cahill recently joined the Business Strategy & Marketing team as the Digital Marketing & Communications Specialist. With more than 12 years of experience in graphic design and over six years specializing in professional services marketing, she brings a unique blend of creativity, analytics and strategic thinking to help elevate brands and drive digital growth. Ashley is a graduate of SUNY Binghamton where she majored in Graphic Design.

Megan Delia recently joined Solvay Bank as a Banking Associate supporting the retail network. She brings a strong background in customer relations to the Bank with numerous years in customer centric roles across various industries from hospitality to education. Megan is a 2022 graduate of SUNY Buffalo with a degree in Psychology.

The Solvay Bank Customer Relations and Operations team recently welcomed Semmler Horky as AVP, Customer Relations & Operations Assistant Manager. She joined the banking industry in 2017 beginning as part time Teller and subsequently held the positions of Lead Teller, Relationship Manager and most recently, Branch Manager. Semmler is an active professional previously recognized as a top performer in her previous role, a Key4Women Certified Advisor and was a past member of the Upstate NY Branch Manager Leadership Council.

Founded in 1917, Solvay Bank is the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County. Solvay Bank has nine branch locations in Solvay, Baldwinsville, Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Liverpool, North Syracuse, Westvale, downtown Syracuse in the State Tower Building, and a commercial lending presence in the Mohawk Valley. Solvay Bank's Insurance Agency, Inc. is a full-service general insurance agency. For more information about Solvay Bank, visit solvaybank.com.