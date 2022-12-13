Solvay Bank : won the Readers? Choice Award for Best Bank in CNY

12/13/2022

Solvay Bank is proud to be recognized as the Readers' Choice Award winner for Best Bank in CNY! Announced on Sunday, December 11th, in The Post Standard, Solvay Bank was recognized amongst many other local businesses throughout Central New York. Thank you to everyone who voted-we are grateful for all our customers and honored to be recognized for this prestigious award.

Founded in 1917, Solvay Bank is the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County. Solvay Bank has nine branch locations in Solvay, Baldwinsville, Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Liverpool, North Syracuse, Westvale, and downtown Syracuse in the State Tower Building. Solvay Bank's Insurance Agency, Inc. is a full-service general insurance agency. For more information about Solvay Bank, visit solvaybank.com.