    SOBS   US83441Q1058

SOLVAY BANK CORP.

(SOBS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:56 2022-12-09 pm EST
34.25 USD    0.00%
Solvay Bank : won the Readers? Choice Award for Best Bank in CNY
PU
09/20Solvay Bank : Partners with Syracuse University on Live Local Initiative
PU
04/20Solvay Bank : 2021 Solvay Bank Corp Annual Report
PU
Solvay Bank : won the Readers? Choice Award for Best Bank in CNY

12/13/2022 | 04:02pm EST
Solvay Bank won the Readers? Choice Award for Best Bank in CNY

12/13/2022

Solvay Bank is proud to be recognized as the Readers' Choice Award winner for Best Bank in CNY! Announced on Sunday, December 11th, in The Post Standard, Solvay Bank was recognized amongst many other local businesses throughout Central New York. Thank you to everyone who voted-we are grateful for all our customers and honored to be recognized for this prestigious award.

Founded in 1917, Solvay Bank is the oldest community bank established in Onondaga County. Solvay Bank has nine branch locations in Solvay, Baldwinsville, Camillus, Cicero, DeWitt, Liverpool, North Syracuse, Westvale, and downtown Syracuse in the State Tower Building. Solvay Bank's Insurance Agency, Inc. is a full-service general insurance agency. For more information about Solvay Bank, visit solvaybank.com.

Disclaimer

Solvay Bank Corporation published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 14:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
04:02pSolvay Bank : won the Readers? Choice Award for Best Bank in CNY
PU
09/20Solvay Bank : Partners with Syracuse University on Live Local Initiative
PU
04/20Solvay Bank : 2021 Solvay Bank Corp Annual Report
PU
03/28Solvay Bank : Announces Appointment
PU
2021Solvay Bank : announces appointments, promotions
PU
2018Solvay and deBotech Announce as USA Bobsled and Skeleton Technology Partners
CI
2017Solvay Bank Corp. Announces Earnings Results for the Third Quarter of 2016
CI
2016Solvay Bank Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter of 2016
CI
2015Solvay Bank Corp. announced that it has received $0.4 million in funding
CI
2015Solvay Bank Corp. announced that it expects to receive $0.63 million in funding.
CI
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLVAY BANK CORP.0.00%83
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.54%393 665
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%262 574
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.27%208 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.42%163 318
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 255