|Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 11:35:19 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|102.30 EUR
|+1.29%
|+3.38%
|+8.30%
|Jul. 02
|SOLVAY : A costly exercise
|Jun. 30
|Solvay Company Syensqo Gets Belgian Approval For Registration Document
|MT
Today at 04:10 pm
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|102.30 €
|+1.29%
|185,914
|2023-06-29
|101.00 €
|+0.70%
|209,522
|2023-06-28
|100.30 €
|-.--%
|181,336
|2023-06-27
|100.30 €
|-0.15%
|173,315
|2023-06-26
|100.45 €
|+1.51%
|157,916
Chart Solvay SA
Company Profile
SectorDiversified Chemicals
Calendar
2023-08-03 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Solvay SA
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
102.30EUR
Average target price
124.06EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.27%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Diversified Chemicals
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+8.30%
|11 589 M $
|+19.56%
|12 009 M $
|+2.80%
|9 975 M $
|+3.25%
|9 318 M $
|+26.07%
|8 490 M $
|-0.06%
|8 272 M $
|-13.42%
|7 933 M $
|+8.54%
|7 144 M $
|+1.84%
|16 087 M $
|+6.73%
|5 951 M $