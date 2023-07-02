  1. Markets
  5. Solvay : A costly exercise
Security SOLB

SOLVAY SA

Equities SOLB BE0003470755

Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 11:35:19 2023-06-30 am EDT Intraday chart for Solvay SA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
102.30 EUR +1.29% +3.38% +8.30%
Jun. 30 Solvay Company Syensqo Gets Belgian Approval For Registration Document MT

Today at 04:10 pm

Latest news about Solvay SA

Alphavalue
Solvay Company Syensqo Gets Belgian Approval For Registration Document
MT
Specialty Holdco Belgium publishes its registration document
GL
Solvay publishes comprehensive documents in relation to the two future companies
GL
Solvay publishes comprehensive documents in relation to the two future companies
AQ
Global markets live: Activision Blizzard, Ocado, HSBC, Apple, Salesforce...
ZB
Solvay to support the Belgian start-up Hair Recycle
AQ
Babycare and Solvay Forge Strategic Partnership, Transforming Global Supply Chain in the Maternal and Infant Sector
CI
Belgium's Solvay Strikes $393 Million Settlement Deal for Water Pollution Claims in US
MT
Solvay settles drinking water pollution claims with New Jersey
RE
Solvay Subsidiary Reaches Settlement on PFAS Remediation in New Jersey
DJ
Solvay Reaches Settlement with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Pfas Remediation
GL
Solvay Reaches Settlement with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Pfas Remediation
AQ
Solvay announces capital structures and financial policies for SpecialtyCo and EssentialCo
AQ
Transcript : Solvay SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Belgian Chemicals Group Solvay Unveils Names for New Companies Amid Demerger
MT
Solvay Sees Separation on Track to Be Completed in December 2023
DJ
SOLVAY and SYENSQO revealed as new company names
GL
SOLVAY and SYENSQO revealed as new company names
AQ
Solvay to Redeem EUR1.3 Billion Hybrid Bonds Due 2023, 2024 Before Proposed Demerger
MT
Solvay Companies Target Investment-grade Ratings Following Planned Split
MT
Moody's Places Solvay's Ratings on Review for Downgrade Amid Proposed Demerger
MT
Solvay Says Units Will Target Investment-Grade Ratings After Planned Split
DJ
Solvay Announces Capital Structures and Financial Policies for SpecialtyCo and EssentialCo
GL
Solvay to provide clean energy storage to address renewable electricity intermittency
AQ

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-30 102.30 +1.29% 185,914
2023-06-29 101.00 +0.70% 209,522
2023-06-28 100.30 -.--% 181,336
2023-06-27 100.30 -0.15% 173,315
2023-06-26 100.45 +1.51% 157,916

Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 11:35:19 2023-06-30 am EDT

Chart Solvay SA

Chart Solvay SA
Company Profile

Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Solvay SA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
102.30EUR
Average target price
124.06EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.27%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Diversified Chemicals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SOLVAY SA
Chart Analysis Solvay SA
+8.30% 11 589 M $
BRENNTAG SE
Chart Analysis Brenntag SE
+19.56% 12 009 M $
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Chart Analysis Eastman Chemical Company
+2.80% 9 975 M $
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Asahi Kasei Corporation
+3.25% 9 318 M $
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
+26.07% 8 490 M $
SRF LIMITED
Chart Analysis SRF Limited
-0.06% 8 272 M $
SASOL LIMITED
Chart Analysis Sasol Limited
-13.42% 7 933 M $
SAHARA INTERNATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY
Chart Analysis Sahara International Petrochemical Company
+8.54% 7 144 M $
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Chart Analysis Pidilite Industries Limited
+1.84% 16 087 M $
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Nissan Chemical Corporation
+6.73% 5 951 M $
Diversified Chemicals
