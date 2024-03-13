Stock SOLB SOLVAY SA
Solvay SA

Equities

SOLB

BE0003470755

Diversified Chemicals

Market Closed - Euronext Bruxelles
 12:35:03 2024-03-13 pm EDT 		After market 02:33:21 pm
24.55 EUR -2.77% Intraday chart for Solvay SA 24.58 +0.14%
07:14pm SOLVAY : A weak Q4 points to a weak H1 2024 Alphavalue
06:02pm Global markets live: Adidas, EON, Sandoz, Bayer, Boeing... Our Logo
Latest news about Solvay SA

CAC40: a string of records, breaks through 8100 points, CF
CAC40: euphoria in Europe, hesitation at WStreet, barrel at $84 CF
CAC40: record after record, as do E-Stoxx50 and BTC CF
CAC40: continues to rise despite US inflation CF
Solvay SA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Solvay SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Solvay: 17% growth in annual FCF CF
Syensqo: underlying EBITDA down 13% in 2023 CF
Solvay: memorandum of understanding in rare earths in France CF
AMA: partnership with Sopra Steria, share price soars CF
Solvay: two DME funds hold more than 3.1% of the capital CF
CAC40: in green, closes at the 7700-point threshold CF
Solvay: coal phase-out for Wyoming site CF
Solvay: grant for MIT-Fermi educational alliance CF
CAC40: +1% but lags the E-STOXX's bullish fury CF
CAC40: up slightly despite negative PMIs CF
Solvay: capacity increase at a site in China CF
Solvay: carbon footprint reduction project in Finland CF
Solvay: increased capacity in gas recycling CF
SOLVAY : Berenberg lowers its recommendation CF
Euronext: 64 IPOs in 2023, hopes for 2024 CF
Syensqo: BlackRock holds over 3% of the capital CF
SOLVAY : A new old company: our recommendation remains a Buy. Alphavalue

Chart Solvay SA

Chart Solvay SA
Company Profile

Following the spinoff of its Specialty Chemicals business Syensqo in December 2023, Solvay SA is focused on providing chemical products and intermediates to customers in a broad range of consumer and industrial end-markets. Originally founded in 1863, Solvay's current portfolio is operated through five divisions: Soda Ash and Derivatives, Peroxides, Silica, Special Chem and Coatis. Solvay SA offers customer-proximate regional locations, large scale as well as competitive cost curve positioning due to the vertical integration in its main businesses, process technology and product know-how. The company has a balanced global footprint with 7 major R&I centres as well as 42 industrial sites in 20 countries across the world.
Sector
Diversified Chemicals
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
BEL-20
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Solvay SA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
25.25 EUR
Average target price
36.16 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.19%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Diversified Chemicals

1st Jan change Capi.
SOLVAY SA Stock Solvay SA
-11.47% 2.92B
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. Stock Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
+10.09% 87.02B
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. Stock DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
-4.15% 30.08B
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Pidilite Industries Limited
+3.98% 17.54B
BRENNTAG SE Stock Brenntag SE
-5.26% 12.51B
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY Stock Eastman Chemical Company
+3.24% 10.8B
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION Stock Asahi Kasei Corporation
+3.22% 9.97B
SYENSQO SA/NV Stock Syensqo SA/NV
-15.51% 9.42B
SRF LIMITED Stock SRF Limited
-3.84% 8.67B
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION Stock Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
+0.45% 8.27B
Diversified Chemicals
