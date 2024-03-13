Following the spinoff of its Specialty Chemicals business Syensqo in December 2023, Solvay SA is focused on providing chemical products and intermediates to customers in a broad range of consumer and industrial end-markets. Originally founded in 1863, Solvay's current portfolio is operated through five divisions: Soda Ash and Derivatives, Peroxides, Silica, Special Chem and Coatis. Solvay SA offers customer-proximate regional locations, large scale as well as competitive cost curve positioning due to the vertical integration in its main businesses, process technology and product know-how. The company has a balanced global footprint with 7 major R&I centres as well as 42 industrial sites in 20 countries across the world.

