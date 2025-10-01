AlphaValue has upgraded Solvay shares, from 'Add' to 'Buy', with a target price raised from €31,9 to €37.1.

AlphaValue says that this upgrade is due to a significant revision of earnings estimates. The analyst points out that the upward revision is “mainly driven by earnings growth,” with a valuation adjusted on the basis of industry comparables.

The broker has significantly revised its earnings estimates: 2025 EPS is now expected to be €3.20, up from €1.65 previously (+94.5%), and EPS for 2026 is expected to be €3.65, up from €2.08 previously (+75.3%).

The note specifies that these adjustments also stem from a ‘change of analyst’, who aligned his assumptions ‘closer to corporate reporting’ and revised the treatment of certain exceptional costs.