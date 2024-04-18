OLVAY ANNUAL INTEGRATED REPORT SO VAY 2023 0 3

Table of contents

N 2023 Partial Demerger of Solvay SA/NV and Spin-Off of its Specialty Businesses to Syensqo SA/NV

04 Presidents' messages Until December 8, 2023, Solvay SA/NV owned and controlled the Specialty Polymers, Composites, Novecare,

08 Strong foundations Technology Solutions, Aroma Performance and Oil and Gas Solutions businesses (the "Specialty Businesses"),

12 Solvay at a glance and the Soda Ash and Derivatives, Peroxides, Silica, Special Chem and Coatis businesses (the "Essential Businesses").

Effective December 9, 2023, the Specialty Businesses were

22 Business environment and Strategy separated from Solvay through a partial demerger of the

Company, whereby the shares and other interests held by

50 Sustainable value creation the Company in the legal entities operating the Specialty Businesses, the Company's rights and obligations under the

67 Performance agreements entered into with those legal entities, as well as certain other assets and liabilities were contributed to

Syensqo, and ordinary shares of Syensqo were issued and

83 Corporate governance statement allocated directly to shareholders in Solvay on a pro rata

basis. In connection with the partial demerger, Syensqo

139 Risk management became a publicly listed company independent from Solvay with its ordinary shares trading on the regulated markets

161 Extra-financial statements of Euronext in Brussels and Paris. Solvay's ordinary shares remained listed on the regulated markets of Euronext in

245 Financial statements Brussels and Paris.

The financial results of the Specialty Businesses for the

371 Auditor's reports and Declaration periods prior to, and until the effectiveness of, the partial

by the persons responsible demerger have been reflected in Solvay's Consolidated

Income Statement, retrospectively, as discontinued

389 Glossary operations. Subsequent to the completion of the partial demerger, Solvay decided to depart from its previous

organization in four reporting segments (Materials, Solutions, Chemicals and Corporate & Business Services) and now operates under three reporting segments: Basic Chemicals, Performance Chemicals and Corporate. For additional information on the impact of the partial demerger on Solvay's financial results, please refer to Solvay's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 included in this report.