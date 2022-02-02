|
Solvay : Auto Batteries webinar - Presentation
Capturing Growth in Clean Mobility
FEBRUARY 2, 2022
SPEAKERS
|
Dr. Ilham Kadri
|
|
Michael Finelli
|
|
|
|
Dr. Ilham Kadri
CEO and President of the Executive
Leadership Team of Solvay
Mike Finelli
Growth Platform
Dr. Maurizio Gastaldi
Director of the Battery
Materials Platform
Materials business delivers above market growth at superior returns
Transportation is a signiﬁcant growth driver
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
26%
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation
|
|
Aero, Defense)
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial
|
Healthcare Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOLVAY SALES %
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
27%
|
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
Sales Growth
|
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
|
ROCE
|
Materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2021
|
|
|
€
|
2.9 bil
|
~10%
|
30%
|
~12%
|
|
|
|
(2021-2025)
Unmatched specialty portfolio to offer best technology for each customer unmet need
|
|
|
|
High Performance Polymers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High Perf Composites
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thermo-
|
Carbon
|
Thermoset
|
Resin
|
Adhesives
|
3D
|
Space
|
|
HPPA
|
PPS
|
PEEK
|
PSU
|
PTFE
|
PVDF
|
|
PFA
|
FKM
|
PFPE
|
plastic
|
Additive
|
|
|
Fiber
|
comp.
|
Infusion
|
& ﬁlms
|
Ablatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comp.
|
Mfg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
✓
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SOLVAY SA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
9 884 M
11 165 M
9 884 M
|Net income 2021
|
760 M
859 M
760 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
3 250 M
3 672 M
3 250 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|14,6x
|Yield 2021
|3,61%
|
|Capitalization
|
11 280 M
12 743 M
11 280 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,47x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,36x
|Nbr of Employees
|23 000
|Free-Float
|66,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY SA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|
106,15 €
|Average target price
|
124,73 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
17,5%