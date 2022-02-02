Log in
Solvay : Auto Batteries webinar - Presentation

02/02/2022 | 03:29pm EST
Capturing Growth in Clean Mobility

FEBRUARY 2, 2022

SPEAKERS

Dr. Ilham Kadri

Michael Finelli

With

you today

Dr. Ilham Kadri

CEO and President of the Executive

Leadership Team of Solvay

Mike Finelli

Growth Platform

Dr. Maurizio Gastaldi

Director of the Battery

Materials Platform

page 2

The future of mobility

page 3

Materials business delivers above market growth at superior returns

Transportation is a signiﬁcant growth driver

50%

26%

12%

Transportation

Aero, Defense)

Industrial

Healthcare Consumer

SOLVAY SALES %

24%

27%

16%

Sales

Sales Growth

EBITDA margin

ROCE

Materials

FY 2021

2.9 bil

~10%

30%

~12%

(2021-2025)

page 4

Unmatched specialty portfolio to offer best technology for each customer unmet need

High Performance Polymers

High Perf Composites

Thermo-

Carbon

Thermoset

Resin

Adhesives

3D

Space

HPPA

PPS

PEEK

PSU

PTFE

PVDF

PFA

FKM

PFPE

plastic

Additive

Fiber

comp.

Infusion

& ﬁlms

Ablatives

comp.

Mfg

page 5

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 20:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
