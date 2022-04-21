Log in
    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/21 04:27:08 am EDT
90.42 EUR   +1.23%
04:15aSOLVAY : Consensus of Analysts' Estimates > pre-Q1 2022
PU
04/11Solvay SA Announces Philippe Tournay to Step Down from the Board
CI
04/08Solvay to hold 2022 Annual General Meeting
AQ
Solvay : Consensus of Analysts' Estimates > pre-Q1 2022

04/21/2022 | 04:15am EDT
IFRS

Consensus of Analysts' Estimates > pre-Q1 2022

The consensus is the medianof analyst estimates which are compiled and calculated by Vara Research. It is based on the projections made by analysts covering Solvay. Any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Solvay's performance made by these analysts and therefore also the consensus figures are theirs alone and do not represent opinions or forecasts of

Solvay or its Management. By making this consensus information of its results available on a quarterly basis, Solvay does

not mean or otherwise imply to endorse such information.

Profit attributable to Solvay shareholders

EBIT, IFRS

Profit attributable to Solvay shareholders, IFRS

Gross DPS (€) (4)

Other Indicators

Capex (continuing operations)

Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders (continuing operations)

Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders (total) (5)

Underlying net debt (including perpetual hybrid bonds)

ROCE (7)

FCF conversion (8)

Poll date

Participants

Median TP

14/04/22

16

120.00

BUY

HOLD

SELL

69%

19%

13%

Fill in

Fill in

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

10,105

2,762

2,740

5,634

2,903

787

787

1,595

3,357

930

918

1,865

3,838

1,058

1,049

2,114

7

2

1

4

2,356

605

610

1,209

879

226

232

476

1,009

247

241

470

701

190

189

363

-233

-55

-50

-95

-756

-197

-194

-398

1,600

409

415

811

-235

-57

-54

-115

-287

-85

-87

-181

2

0

0

0

-41

-10

-11

-21

1,040

258

268

509

1,073

358

362

707

724

230

238

465

3.85

-736

843

830

11,136

11,561

12,093

3,169

3,410

3,666

3,714

3,717

3,900

4,221

4,344

4,488

7

7

7

2,424

2,570

2,700

934

997

1,033

958

1,004

1,034

742

761

792

-200

-198

-200

-790

-803

-836

1,636

1,725

1,827

-227

-219

-209

-353

-390

-421

0

0

0

-43

-44

-44

1,035

1,102

1,165

1,427

1,556

1,693

932

1,031

1,151

3.95

4.09

4.21

-880

-885

-921

683

892

935

670

877

919

3,949

3,755

3,321

3,112

11.4%

37.6%

Items contributed by less than 5 analysts not taken into account

  • (1) Segmentation since H2 2021: Materials: Specialty Polymers, Composite Materials; Chemicals: Soda Ash, Peroxides and Silica, and its Coatis and Rusvinyl; Solutions: Novecare, Technology Solutions, Aroma, Special Chem and Oil&Gas

  • (2) For full disclosure and definition of Underlying alternative metrics on a proforma basis, please refer to appropriate press releases issued by Solvay on Feb 25 and March 17, 2016.

  • (3) Purchase Price Allocation.

  • (4) Dividend Per Share pending for approval at the General Shareholder meeting generally in May of the current year

  • (5) Cash flow from continuing operations (including dividends from associates and joint ventures) + cash flow from investing activities (excluding acquisitions and sales of subsidiaries and other investments) and excluding loans to associates and non-consolidated companies).

(6) Unaudited 2018 pro forma financial information concerning the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases". The Group adopted IFRS 16, using a modified retrospective approach, as of January 1, 2019, i.e. without restating prior reporting periods presented. The pro forma information presents the impact on the Group's financial reporting as if the adoption of IFRS 16 had taken place on January 1, 2018. This pro forma financial information only pertains to leases that were classified as operating leases in accordance with IAS 17.

(7) ROCE: Return on Capital employed, calculated as the ratio between underlying EBIT (before adjustment for the amortization of PPA) and capital employed. Capital employed consists of net working capital, tangible and intangible assets, goodwill, rights-of-use assets, investments in associates & joint ventures and other investments, and is taken as the average of the situation at the end of the last 4 quarters.

(8) FCF Conversion is calculated as the ratio between the free cash flow to Solvay shareholders (before netting of dividends paid to non-controlling interest) and underlying EBITDA.

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SOLVAY SA
Financials
Sales 2022 11 120 M 12 073 M 12 073 M
Net income 2022 926 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net Debt 2022 2 329 M 2 528 M 2 528 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 9 257 M 10 050 M 10 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 21 398
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart SOLVAY SA
Duration : Period :
Solvay SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 89,32 €
Average target price 119,06 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Hervé François André Coppens d'Eeckenbrugge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLVAY SA-12.60%10 050
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.76%101 275
AIR LIQUIDE5.52%82 344
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.47%40 532
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.20.51%36 234
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-7.09%25 548