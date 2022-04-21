Solvay : Consensus of Analysts' Estimates > pre-Q1 2022

IFRS

The consensus is the medianof analyst estimates which are compiled and calculated by Vara Research. It is based on the projections made by analysts covering Solvay. Any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Solvay's performance made by these analysts and therefore also the consensus figures are theirs alone and do not represent opinions or forecasts of

Solvay or its Management. By making this consensus information of its results available on a quarterly basis, Solvay does

not mean or otherwise imply to endorse such information.

Profit attributable to Solvay shareholders

EBIT, IFRS

Profit attributable to Solvay shareholders, IFRS

Gross DPS (€) (4)

Other Indicators

Capex (continuing operations)

Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders (continuing operations)

Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders (total) (5)

Underlying net debt (including perpetual hybrid bonds)

ROCE (7)

FCF conversion (8)

Poll date Participants Median TP 14/04/22 16 120.00 BUY HOLD SELL 69% 19% 13% Fill in Fill in FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 10,105 2,762 2,740 5,634 2,903 787 787 1,595 3,357 930 918 1,865 3,838 1,058 1,049 2,114 7 2 1 4 2,356 605 610 1,209 879 226 232 476 1,009 247 241 470 701 190 189 363 -233 -55 -50 -95 -756 -197 -194 -398 1,600 409 415 811 -235 -57 -54 -115 -287 -85 -87 -181 2 0 0 0 -41 -10 -11 -21 1,040 258 268 509 1,073 358 362 707 724 230 238 465 3.85 -736 843 830

11,136 11,561 12,093 3,169 3,410 3,666 3,714 3,717 3,900 4,221 4,344 4,488 7 7 7 2,424 2,570 2,700 934 997 1,033 958 1,004 1,034 742 761 792 -200 -198 -200 -790 -803 -836 1,636 1,725 1,827 -227 -219 -209 -353 -390 -421 0 0 0 -43 -44 -44 1,035 1,102 1,165 1,427 1,556 1,693 932 1,031 1,151 3.95 4.09 4.21 -880 -885 -921 683 892 935 670 877 919 3,949 3,755 3,321 3,112 11.4% 37.6%

Items contributed by less than 5 analysts not taken into account