SOLVAY : Deutsche Bank raises its target slightly

April 05, 2024 at 05:55 am EDT Share

On Friday, Deutsche Bank raised its target price for Solvay shares from 29 to 31 euros in anticipation of the chemical group's first-quarter results, due to be published on May 7.



The research firm - which is maintaining its "buy" recommendation on the share - explains that it has significantly revised upwards its Ebitda forecast for the first three months of the year.



It now anticipates current operating income of 241 million euros, down by around 32%, a figure slightly higher than the consensus figure of 238 million euros.



Pointing out that price cuts are now partly offset by higher volumes, the analyst expects Solvay to maintain its Ebitda target of between €925 million and €1.04 billion for this year.



Finally, Deutsche points out that the stock is currently trading on the basis of an Enterprise Value/Ebitda ratio of 6.1x and an "attractive" FCF yield of 9%.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.