SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 02/25 05:58:50 am
102.15 EUR   -1.83%
Solvay : Full_year_2020 Earnings webcast presentation (pdf)

02/25/2021 | 05:42am EST
Forenote

This presentation may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this presentation is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate ﬂuctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&D projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, any securities.

Health and safety remain our top priority

Measures in place

  • Safety measures for all our employees

  • 10,000 employees working remotely

  • Business travel banned, except for critical customer needs

Trends by end market

Key End Markets

Building / Industrial

Automotive

Food/Agro/Feed

Home & Personal Care

Electronics

Civil Aerospace

Healthcare

Mining

Shale Oil & Gas

% Solvay 2020 sales

Solvay Q4 2020 trends

15%

Demand improvement in ﬂat glass for construction

14%

Growth in EV battery applications & silica for tires

13%

Growth in Agro; vanillin remains resilient

9%

Demand for bio-based products + innovation drives growth

7%

Growth driven by semiconductors

5%

Composite restructuring plans on track to mitigate civil decline

4%

Growth in various applications

4%

Demand improving yet Covid impact ongoing

3%

Turnaround plan supports cost reductions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 10:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 889 M 10 826 M 10 826 M
Net income 2020 -968 M -1 178 M -1 178 M
Net Debt 2020 3 762 M 4 582 M 4 582 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 10 760 M 13 055 M 13 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 22 255
Free-Float 67,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 103,61 €
Last Close Price 104,05 €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Hervé François André Coppens d'Eeckenbrugge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLVAY SA7.40%13 055
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.75%84 142
AIR LIQUIDE-3.69%74 072
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.41.50%62 645
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.37.90%42 051
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.28.69%37 148
