Solvay : Full_year_2020 Earnings webcast presentation (pdf)

Health and safety remain our top priority
Measures in place
● Safety measures for all our employees
● 10,000 employees working remotely
● Business travel banned, except for critical customer needs
Trends by end market
Key End Markets
Building / Industrial
Automotive
Food/Agro/Feed
Home & Personal Care
Electronics
Civil Aerospace
Healthcare
Mining
Shale Oil & Gas
% Solvay 2020 sales
Solvay Q4 2020 trends
15%
Demand improvement in ﬂat glass for construction
14%
Growth in EV battery applications & silica for tires
13%
Growth in Agro; vanillin remains resilient
9%
Demand for bio-based products + innovation drives growth
7%
Growth driven by semiconductors
5%
Composite restructuring plans on track to mitigate civil decline
4%
Growth in various applications
4%
Demand improving yet Covid impact ongoing
3%
Turnaround plan supports cost reductions
