Solvay : Full_year_2020 Earnings webcast presentation (pdf)

Health and safety remain our top priority

Measures in place

● Safety measures for all our employees

● 10,000 employees working remotely

● Business travel banned, except for critical customer needs

Trends by end market

Key End Markets

Building / Industrial

Automotive

Food/Agro/Feed

Home & Personal Care

Electronics

Civil Aerospace

Healthcare

Mining

Shale Oil & Gas

% Solvay 2020 sales

Solvay Q4 2020 trends

15%

Demand improvement in ﬂat glass for construction

14%

Growth in EV battery applications & silica for tires

13%

Growth in Agro; vanillin remains resilient

9%

Demand for bio-based products + innovation drives growth

7%

Growth driven by semiconductors

5%

Composite restructuring plans on track to mitigate civil decline

4%

Growth in various applications

4%

Demand improving yet Covid impact ongoing

3%

Turnaround plan supports cost reductions