Ordinary General

Shareholders'

Meeting

May 28, 2024

Philippe Kehren

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Seasoned Executive Leadership

Philippe

Alexandre

Lanny

Mark

Lisa

Kehren

Blum

Duvall

van Bijsterveld

Brown

Chief Executive

Chief Finance &

Chief Operations Oﬃcer

Chief People

General

Oﬃcer

Strategy Oﬃcer

Oﬃcer

Counsel

Safety at the heart of our operations

RIIR (Reportable Injuries and Illness per 200,000 work hours)

0.40

(68)

0.27

0.27

(47)

(46)

3

2

2

4

4

3

3

2

4

4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2021

2022

2023

H-RIIRRIIR

Our people

Record

Redeﬁning our culture

and our

engagement

and who we are, involving

plants ﬁrst !

rate of 80%

all stakeholders

We are Solvay

A New Chapter

We are

mastering

the elements

essential

to our world

Our Ambition

Consolidate #1 market position

Be THE benchmark on cost

Sustain top quartile proﬁtability and returns

Deliver carbon neutrality through process innovation

Leadership across businesses

Essential to multiple end-markets

32% Soda Ash

13%

11%

Coatis

%

Bicarbonate

of Net

Sales

14%

18%

Special Chem1,2

Rare Earths &

Peroxides1,3

Fluorine

12%

Silica

1 Special Chem and Peroxides net sales take into account the transfer of eH2O2 business from Special Chem to Peroxides (effective in 2024)

2 Special Chem net sales exclude thermal insulation business (phased out in 2023)

3 Peroxides : including changes related to Peroxidos do Brazil and Zhenjiang

10%

Resources,

Environment &

Energy

13%

Building & others

17%

Agro, Feed & Food

4% Electronics

22%

Industrial Applications & Chemical industry

%

of Net

Sales17

%

Consumer goods,

Home & Health

Care

18% Automotive

Based on 2023 net sales

Founded on 4 strategic priorities

Market

Cost & Process

Energy

Leadership

Leadership

Transition

Capital

Discipline

Leverage

#1 position in every market

Drive

Excellence &

competitiveness

Deliver

Carbon

neutrality

Prioritize

Cash generation

& dividends

Portfolio : 25% materially outpacing GDP

Soda ash

H2O2

Coatis

Highly

Dispersible Silica

Lithium carbonate used in

Battery recycling

Green solvents

Circular Silica

Batteries

& urban mining

(Rice Husk based)

15-20%

15-20%

15-20%

20-25%

Bicarbonate

e-H2O2

Rare Earth

Flue Gas Treatment

Process chemicals for

Permanent magnets for

Semicon manufacturing

wind power & EV

9-11%

20-25%

9-11%

Source: Company internal data using public information Market annual Growth Rate 2022-2028

Separation drives new and faster cost savings

Manufacturing

G&A

Procurement

& Logistics

Fixed costs reduction driven by

  • operational excellence
  • continued footprint optimization
    Variable costs improvement driven by
  • process innovation

An organization ﬁt for purpose with a simple ERP platform

Reduction variable costs and logistic optimization

300 mn

Cost reduction by 2028

~60% ﬁxed costs

~40% variable costs

Digital Transformation as a key enabler

