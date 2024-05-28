Ordinary General
Shareholders'
Meeting
May 28, 2024
Philippe Kehren
Chief Executive Oﬃcer
Seasoned Executive Leadership
Philippe
Alexandre
Lanny
Mark
Lisa
Kehren
Blum
Duvall
van Bijsterveld
Brown
Chief Executive
Chief Finance &
Chief Operations Oﬃcer
Chief People
General
Oﬃcer
Strategy Oﬃcer
Oﬃcer
Counsel
Safety at the heart of our operations
RIIR (Reportable Injuries and Illness per 200,000 work hours)
0.40
(68)
0.27
0.27
(47)
(46)
3
2
2
4
4
3
3
2
4
4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
2022
2023
H-RIIRRIIR
Our people
Record
Redeﬁning our culture
and our
engagement
and who we are, involving
plants ﬁrst !
rate of 80%
all stakeholders
We are Solvay
A New Chapter
We are
mastering
the elements
essential
to our world
Our Ambition
Consolidate #1 market position
Be THE benchmark on cost
Sustain top quartile proﬁtability and returns
Deliver carbon neutrality through process innovation
Leadership across businesses
Essential to multiple end-markets
32% Soda Ash
13%
11%
Coatis
%
Bicarbonate
of Net
Sales
14%
18%
Special Chem1,2
Rare Earths &
Peroxides1,3
Fluorine
12%
Silica
1 Special Chem and Peroxides net sales take into account the transfer of eH2O2 business from Special Chem to Peroxides (effective in 2024)
2 Special Chem net sales exclude thermal insulation business (phased out in 2023)
3 Peroxides : including changes related to Peroxidos do Brazil and Zhenjiang
10%
Resources,
Environment &
Energy
13%
Building & others
17%
Agro, Feed & Food
4% Electronics
22%
Industrial Applications & Chemical industry
%
of Net
Sales17
%
Consumer goods,
Home & Health
Care
18% Automotive
Based on 2023 net sales
Founded on 4 strategic priorities
Market
Cost & Process
Energy
Leadership
Leadership
Transition
Capital
Discipline
Leverage
#1 position in every market
Drive
Excellence &
competitiveness
Deliver
Carbon
neutrality
Prioritize
Cash generation
& dividends
Portfolio : 25% materially outpacing GDP
Soda ash
H2O2
Coatis
Highly
Dispersible Silica
Lithium carbonate used in
Battery recycling
Green solvents
Circular Silica
Batteries
& urban mining
(Rice Husk based)
15-20%
15-20%
15-20%
20-25%
Bicarbonate
e-H2O2
Rare Earth
Flue Gas Treatment
Process chemicals for
Permanent magnets for
Semicon manufacturing
wind power & EV
9-11%
20-25%
9-11%
Source: Company internal data using public information Market annual Growth Rate 2022-2028
Separation drives new and faster cost savings
Manufacturing
G&A
Procurement
& Logistics
Fixed costs reduction driven by
- operational excellence
-
continued footprint optimization
Variable costs improvement driven by
- process innovation
An organization ﬁt for purpose with a simple ERP platform
Reduction variable costs and logistic optimization
€300 mn
Cost reduction by 2028
~60% ﬁxed costs
~40% variable costs
Digital Transformation as a key enabler
