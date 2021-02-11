Log in
SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
Solvay : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. - February 11, 2021

02/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 11 February 2021, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay several transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed

Voting rights after the transaction

Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction

Total

February 5, 2021

2.98%

0.11%

3.09%

February 8, 2021

3.04%

0.13%

3.17%

The latest notification, dated February 10, 2021, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 8, 2021

  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards

  • Denominator: 105,876,416

  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Notified details

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the I nvestor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 24,100 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet plan crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.2 billion in 2019. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels (SOLB) and Paris and in the United States, where its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a Level I ADR program. Learn more at

www.solvay.com.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Nathalie van Ypersele +32 478 20 10 62nathalie.vanypersele@solvay.com

Jodi Allen +1 609 860 4608

Geoffroy d'Oultremont +32 2 264 29 97

Bisser Alexandrov +32 2 264 3687

investor.relations@solvay.com

Brian Carroll +32 471 70 54 72brian.carroll@solvay.com

Peter Boelaert +32 479 309 159peter.boelaert@solvay.com

Follow us on Twitter @SolvayGroup

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.

Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
