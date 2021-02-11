Solvay : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. - February 11, 2021

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 11 February 2021, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay several transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total February 5, 2021 2.98% 0.11% 3.09% February 8, 2021 3.04% 0.13% 3.17%

The latest notification, dated February 10, 2021, contains the following information:

● Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

● Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)

● Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 8, 2021

● Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards

● Denominator: 105,876,416

● Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.

● Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Notified details

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the I​ nvestor Relations Section​ of Solvay's website.

​

