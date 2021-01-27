Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Solvay SA    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Solvay : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. - January 27, 2021

01/27/2021 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Regulated information

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 27 January 2021, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold

Voting rights after the

Equivalent financial

instruments after the

Total

was crossed

transaction

transaction

January 21, 2021

2.94%

0.09%

3.03%

January 22, 2021

3.03%

0.09%

3.12%

The latest notification, dated January 25, 2021, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: January 22, 2021
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

solvay.com

1

Press Release

Regulated information

Notified details

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

solvay.com

2

Press Release

Regulated information

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 24,100 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet plan crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.2 billion in 2019. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels (SOLB) and Paris and in the United States, where its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a Level I ADR program. Learn more at www.solvay.com​.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Nathalie van Ypersele

Jodi Allen

+32

478 20 10 62

+1 609 860 4608

nathalie.vanypersele@solvay.com

Geoffroy d'Oultremont

Brian Carroll

+32 2 264 29 97

+32

471 70 54 72

Bisser Alexandrov

brian.carroll@solvay.com

+32 2 264 3687

Peter Boelaert

+32

479 309 159

investor.relations@solvay.com

peter.boelaert@solvay.com

Follow us on Twitter @SolvayGroup

solvay.com

3

Press Release

Regulated information

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.

Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

solvay.com

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:39:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLVAY SA
03:40aSOLVAY : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. - January 27, 2021
PU
01/26SOLVAY : Henkel honors Solvay with home care Innovation and Sustainability award..
PU
01/25SOLVAY : appoints chief digital officer
PU
01/25SOLVAY : Chemical product information Solvay to use blockchain for a smooth-runn..
AQ
01/22CHEMICAL PRODUCT INFORMATION : Solvay to use blockchain for a smooth-running cir..
PU
01/22SOLVAY : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. - January 22, 2021
PU
01/20SOLVAY : - Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.
AQ
01/19SOLVAY : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. - December 19, 2020
PU
01/19SOLVAY : Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.
AQ
01/19SOLVAY SA : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 960 M 10 890 M 10 890 M
Net income 2020 -989 M -1 203 M -1 203 M
Net Debt 2020 3 595 M 4 370 M 4 370 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,6x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 9 979 M 12 137 M 12 130 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 22 255
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart SOLVAY SA
Duration : Period :
Solvay SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 100,54 €
Last Close Price 96,50 €
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Charles Casimir-Lambert Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLVAY SA-0.39%12 137
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.99%81 256
AIR LIQUIDE0.52%77 492
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.27.98%56 830
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.51.95%44 974
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.33.39%38 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ