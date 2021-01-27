Solvay : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. - January 27, 2021
01/27/2021 | 03:40am EST
Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
Brussels, 27 January 2021, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:
Date on which the threshold
Voting rights after the
Equivalent financial
instruments after the
Total
was crossed
transaction
transaction
January 21, 2021
2.94%
0.09%
3.03%
January 22, 2021
3.03%
0.09%
3.12%
The latest notification, dated January 25, 2021, contains the following information:
Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
Date on which the threshold is crossed: January 22, 2021
Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
Denominator: 105,876,416
Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
Notified details
Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.
About Solvay
Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 24,100 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet plan crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.2 billion in 2019. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels (SOLB) and Paris and in the United States, where its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a Level I ADR program. Learn more at www.solvay.com.
