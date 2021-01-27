Solvay : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. - January 27, 2021

Press Release

Regulated information​

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, 27 January 2021, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold Voting rights after the Equivalent financial instruments after the Total was crossed transaction transaction January 21, 2021 2.94% 0.09% 3.03% January 22, 2021 3.03% 0.09% 3.12%

The latest notification, dated January 25, 2021, contains the following information: