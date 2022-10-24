Advanced search
    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05:27 2022-10-24 am EDT
91.08 EUR   +1.49%
05:05aSolvay Shares Pare Gains After Lift From New Guidance
DJ
02:12aSolvay Expects Record Q3 Sales, Raises FY22 EBITDA Guidance
MT
02:03aSolvay raises full-year guidance
RE
Solvay Shares Pare Gains After Lift From New Guidance

10/24/2022 | 05:05am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Solvay shares pared early gains Monday after an increase in 2022 guidance initially lifted shares.

At 0833 GMT, shares in the Belgian chemical company traded 0.9% higher at EUR 90.02, after gaining more than 4.5% after the company again lifted guidance for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

It now sees full-year Ebitda growth of around 28%, compared to its guidance of 14% to 18%, which it raised in July. Monday's increase is the third upgrade to the metric this year.

The new full-year guidance takes into account the company's performance so far and that of fourth-quarter orders, which indicate some level of weakening, Solvay said.

Boosted by demand and pricing across the whole of the business, third-quarter net sales are expected around 3.6 billion euros ($3.55 billion) and underlying Ebitda around EUR900 million, Solvay said.

The forecast exceeds analysts' consensus which estimated third-quarter Ebitda at EUR764 million. The new guidance implies a full-year Ebitda result of EUR3.17 billion, exceeding analysts' estimates of EUR2.87 billion, Jefferies analysts said in a research note.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 0504ET

Financials
Sales 2022 12 657 M 12 413 M 12 413 M
Net income 2022 1 373 M 1 346 M 1 346 M
Net Debt 2022 1 982 M 1 944 M 1 944 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,75x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 9 301 M 9 122 M 9 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Managers and Directors
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Hervé François André Coppens d'Eeckenbrugge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLVAY SA-12.19%9 122
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-19.22%73 831
AIR LIQUIDE-12.24%62 429
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.44%37 475
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-10.92%26 801
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-13.47%20 101