Solvay, Veolia Launch Emissions-Saving Project at France Site

Solvay SA and Veolia Environnement SA on Wednesday said they launched a project to cut carbon-dioxide emissions at Solvay's soda-ash plant at Dombasle in eastern France.

The two companies said the project aims to replace coal with refuse-derived fuel for the production of clean energy.

The new facility, to be built by Solvay and operated by Veolia, will require an investment of 225 million euros ($255.6 million) and is scheduled to come on stream in 2024

The project will ensure the plant's competitiveness and reduce CO2 emissions by 50%, the companies said.

