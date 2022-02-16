Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Solvay SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
Solvay, Veolia Launch Emissions-Saving Project at France Site

02/16/2022 | 02:32am EST
By Ed Frankl

Solvay SA and Veolia Environnement SA on Wednesday said they launched a project to cut carbon-dioxide emissions at Solvay's soda-ash plant at Dombasle in eastern France.

The two companies said the project aims to replace coal with refuse-derived fuel for the production of clean energy.

The new facility, to be built by Solvay and operated by Veolia, will require an investment of 225 million euros ($255.6 million) and is scheduled to come on stream in 2024

The project will ensure the plant's competitiveness and reduce CO2 emissions by 50%, the companies said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 0231ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENVEA 0.00% 175.5 Real-time Quote.0.29%
SOLVAY SA 0.23% 109.45 Real-time Quote.6.60%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 0.59% 32.41 Real-time Quote.-0.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 9 905 M 11 255 M 11 255 M
Net income 2021 758 M 861 M 861 M
Net Debt 2021 3 053 M 3 469 M 3 469 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 11 239 M 12 770 M 12 770 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart SOLVAY SA
Duration : Period :
Solvay SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 108,95 €
Average target price 126,21 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Hervé François André Coppens d'Eeckenbrugge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLVAY SA6.60%12 770
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.97%96 431
AIR LIQUIDE-5.74%76 160
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.86%48 951
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.42%33 094
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.31%31 328