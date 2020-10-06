Press release

Solvay and Flybotix collaborate on inspection drone

Solvay's ultra-lightweight and robust thermoplastic carbon fiber composites contribute to doubling ASIO drone flight time.

Alpharetta, October 6, 2020 - 12:pm EST

Solvay is proud to contribute to ASIO, ​Flybotix​'s new indoor inspection drone for industrial assets. ASIO offers the opportunity to perform safe and cost-effective inspections by addressing the main challenges faced by indoor drones: flight time and robustness. It is built from an ​ultra-lightweightthermoplastic compositestructure manufactured from Solvay's materials, which, when combined with a patented propulsion system, using only two rotors (instead of four), doubles flight time when compared to traditional solutions. The strong composite structure also makes the drone collision tolerant, which is critical when accessing confined areas such as oil storage tanks, underground mines or power generating facilities.

"Solvay is proud to partner with an innovative company like Flybotix," said Fabrizio Ponte, Executive VP and Head of Solvay's Thermoplastic Composites Platform. "Drones will play a considerable role in the future, and ​composite materialsare a key enabler by providing lightweighting, increased performance and damage resistance. We look forward to seeing how ASIO revolutionizes indoor inspections."

"Flybotix ASIO offers the right combination of performance and efficiency to its users, making it a truly unique solution,"said Flybotix CEO Samir Bouabdallah. "This was made possible thanks to Solvay's high-performance thermoplastic composites. We are excited about working with Solvay and look forward to further developing this successful partnership."

Image: ASIO drone by Flybotix