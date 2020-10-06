Log in
SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
Solvay : and Flybotix collaborate on inspection drone

10/06/2020

Press release

Solvay and Flybotix collaborate on inspection drone

Solvay's ultra-lightweight and robust thermoplastic carbon fiber composites contribute to doubling ASIO drone flight time.

Alpharetta, October 6, 2020 - 12:pm EST

Solvay is proud to contribute to ASIO, Flybotix's new indoor inspection drone for industrial assets. ASIO offers the opportunity to perform safe and cost-effective inspections by addressing the main challenges faced by indoor drones: flight time and robustness. It is built from an ultra-lightweightthermoplastic compositestructure manufactured from Solvay's materials, which, when combined with a patented propulsion system, using only two rotors (instead of four), doubles flight time when compared to traditional solutions. The strong composite structure also makes the drone collision tolerant, which is critical when accessing confined areas such as oil storage tanks, underground mines or power generating facilities.

"Solvay is proud to partner with an innovative company like Flybotix," said Fabrizio Ponte, Executive VP and Head of Solvay's Thermoplastic Composites Platform. "Drones will play a considerable role in the future, and composite materialsare a key enabler by providing lightweighting, increased performance and damage resistance. We look forward to seeing how ASIO revolutionizes indoor inspections."

"Flybotix ASIO offers the right combination of performance and efficiency to its users, making it a truly unique solution,"said Flybotix CEO Samir Bouabdallah. "This was made possible thanks to Solvay's high-performance thermoplastic composites. We are excited about working with Solvay and look forward to further developing this successful partnership."

Image: ASIO drone by Flybotix

Press release

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 24,100 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet plan crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.2 billion in 2019. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels (SOLB) and Paris and in the United States, where its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a Level I ADR program. Learn more at www.solvay.com.

Contacts

Media relations

Investor relations

Claire Michel

Jodi Allen

+44

7977 530410

+1 (609) 860-4608

claire.michel@solvay.com

Geoffroy d'Oultremont

Nathalie van Ypersele

+32 2 264 2997

+32

478 20 10 62

Bisser Alexandrov

nathalie.vanypersele@solvay.com

Brian Carroll

+32 2 264 3687

Valérie-Anne Barriat

+32

471 70 54 72

brian.carroll@solvay.com

+32 2 264 1622

Peter Boelaert

investor.relations@solvay.com

+32

479 309 159

peter.boelaert@solvay.com

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
