Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Solvay SA    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Solvay : and Leonardo launch joint research lab for thermoplastic composites

02/02/2021 | 05:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Solvay and Leonardo launch joint research lab for thermoplastic composites

Solvay and Leonardo are joining forces to facilitate the broader adoption of thermoplastic composites by the aerospace industry.

Alpharetta, February 2, 2021, 11am CET

Solvay and Leonardo announced the launch of a joint research lab dedicated to the development of novel composite materials and production processes critical for the future of the aerospace industry. This collaboration represents an important milestone in enabling a step-change in composite part manufacture and in reducing environmental impacts.

The Solvay Leonardo Joint Lab will focus on thermoplastic "engineered materials" and in particular on welding and automatic lamination (in-situ consolidation) of complex and large aerospace structures with the goal of maximising product properties, increasing part production efficiency and extending the product life cycle. The focus is on thermoplastic composites as they offer unique benefits to users such as lightweighting for more fuel efficient aircraft and they do not require autoclave for part consolidation thus enabling the development of much more sustainable production lines. Leonardo and Solvay believe that this agreement will be the foundation for further platform collaboration on short and mid-term applications in aerospace and beyond.

"This collaboration is in line with the G.R.O.W. strategy of Solvay to strengthen our leadership position as supplier of innovative composite materials for aerospace and other markets" shared Nicolas Cudre-Mauroux, Solvay Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. "We believe that the partnership with Leonardo will boost our ability to develop breakthrough thermoplastic composite solutions and substantially increase their adoption in aerospace, contributing to reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions".

"This collaboration with Solvay is a significant step in research on advanced materials, which are part of the R&D programs to be developed by the Leonardo Labs." underlines Roberto Cingolani, Leonardo's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. The research area, central to Leonardo, is a key factor of competitiveness, and it will make it possible to improve the performance and safety of our products, to expand its potential, with a direct return on the environmental impact and consumption of resources, boosting a circular and efficient production system".

The Solvay Leonardo Joint Lab will be based at the Leonardo Lab in Grottaglie (Taranto) and at Solvay's MSAC - Material Science Application Center in Brussels. In addition, the joint laboratory will have access to both companies' internal infrastructures and collaborations with institutions, research centers and universities, in Italy and abroad, with a view to open innovation.

solvay.com

1

Press release

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 24,100 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet plan crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.2 billion in 2019. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels (SOLB) and Paris and in the United States, where its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a Level I ADR program. Learn more at www.solvay.com.

Contacts

Media relations

Investor relations

Claire Michel

Jodi Allen

+44

7977 530410

+1 (609) 860-4608

claire.michel@solvay.com

Geoffroy d'Oultremont

Nathalie van Ypersele

+32 2 264 2997

+32

478 20 10 62

Bisser Alexandrov

nathalie.vanypersele@solvay.com

Brian Carroll

+32 2 264 3687

Valérie-Anne Barriat

+32

471 70 54 72

brian.carroll@solvay.com

+32 2 264 1622

Peter Boelaert

investor.relations@solvay.com

+32

479 309 159

peter.boelaert@solvay.com

Follow us on Twitter @SolvayGroup

solvay.com

2

Press release

About Leonardo

Leonardo​, ​a global high-technology company, is among the top ten world players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy's main industrial company. Organized into five business divisions, Leonardo has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the USA, where it also operates through subsidiaries such as Leonardo DRS (defense electronics), and joint ventures and partnerships: ATR, MBDA, Telespazio, Thales Alenia Space and Avio. Leonardo competes in the most important international markets by leveraging its areas of technological and product leadership (Helicopters, Aircraft, Aerostructures, Electronics, Cyber Security and Space). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2019 Leonardo recorded consolidated revenues of €13.8 billion and invested €1.5 billion in Research and Development. The Group has been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) since 2010 and is named as sustainability global leader in the Aerospace & Defence sector for the second year in a row of DJSI in 2020. Learn more at www.leonardocompany.com

For further information:

Leonardo Press Office leonardopressoffice@leonardocompany.com+39 06 32473313

solvay.com

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 10:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLVAY SA
01/28SOLVAY : launches Eugenol Synth for fragrance applications
PU
01/27SOLVAY : adds more specialty polymers to Biesterfeld and Albis' distribution por..
PU
01/27HENKEL : honors Solvay with home care Innovation and Sustainability awards; Long..
AQ
01/27SOLVAY : Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.
PU
01/27SOLVAY : Participation notification by BlackRock Inc. - January 27, 2021
PU
01/27SOLVAY SA : Crossing thresholds
CO
01/26SOLVAY : Henkel honors Solvay with home care Innovation and Sustainability award..
PU
01/25SOLVAY : appoints chief digital officer
PU
01/25SOLVAY : Chemical product information Solvay to use blockchain for a smooth-runn..
AQ
01/22CHEMICAL PRODUCT INFORMATION : Solvay to use blockchain for a smooth-running cir..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 965 M 10 826 M 10 826 M
Net income 2020 -969 M -1 170 M -1 170 M
Net Debt 2020 3 713 M 4 484 M 4 484 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,4x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 9 816 M 11 859 M 11 853 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 22 255
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart SOLVAY SA
Duration : Period :
Solvay SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 100,54 €
Last Close Price 94,92 €
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Charles Casimir-Lambert Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLVAY SA-2.02%11 859
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.38%79 981
AIR LIQUIDE1.38%77 633
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.32.99%58 776
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.45.66%44 341
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.36.25%39 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ