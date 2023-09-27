Solvay completes liability management process

USD 2025 Bonds to be redeemed





Brussels, September 27, 2023, 6.15pm CEST

Solvay SA (“Solvay” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to exercise its issuer make-whole call option under the terms of the indenture governing the 4.450% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Solvay Finance (America), LLC for an amount outstanding of USD 800,000,000 and guaranteed by the Company (CUSIP: 834423 AB1 / U8344P AB5) (the “USD 2025 Bonds”). The redemption of the USD 2025 Bonds offers the most value-creating outcome for holders of those Bonds and will be funded with bank facilities that Solvay currently has in place. The additional funding cost for the anticipated long-term refinancing of the USD 2025 Bonds is estimated at approximately EUR 10 million per year (after tax) over the next two years, under current market conditions.

The 3.95% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Cytec Industries Inc. (CUSIP: 232820 AK6) (the “Cytec 2025 Bonds” and, together with the USD 2025 Bonds, the “US Bonds”) will remain outstanding for an amount of USD 163,495,000, as currently. Solvay will remain the guarantor of the Cytec 2025 Bonds and, effective upon completion of the contemplated partial demerger of Solvay, Specialty HoldCo Belgium will provide a counter-guarantee to Solvay for any payments to be made under the Cytec 2025 Bonds.

The decisions on the US Bonds mark the final steps of Solvay’s liability management process that began in August 2023 in preparation of Solvay’s planned separation into two independent, investment-grade rated listed companies, Specialty Holdco Belgium (expected to be renamed “Syensqo”) and EssentialCo (which will keep the Solvay name), that is intended to take place by means of a partial demerger of Solvay under Belgian law in December 2023.

