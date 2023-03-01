Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Solvay SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:16:43 2023-03-01 am EST
108.65 EUR   +0.37%
02:46aSolvay highlights innovation and growth opportunities in Aerospace & Defense market
GL
02:45aSolvay highlights innovation and growth opportunities in Aerospace & Defense market
AQ
02/28Transcript : Solvay SA - Special Call
CI
Solvay highlights innovation and growth opportunities in Aerospace & Defense market

03/01/2023 | 02:46am EST
Solvay highlights innovation and growth opportunities in Aerospace & Defense market 

The Group held a webinar focused on activities in its Composite Materials division

Brussels, March 1, 2023 - 08:45 CET

Solvay held a webinar for the investment community on its activities serving the Aerospace & Defense sector – which will become part of the future SpecialtyCo. Today, this sector is addressed mainly by the Composite Materials business, which is currently included in the Materials business segment. This webinar marked the sixth webinar in Solvay’s series that began in December 2021. Topics of the previous webinars were an explanation of innovative materials supplied to the automotive industry, an update on Solvay’s consumer-facing businesses, a presentation on the Peroxides business, a description of the Company's progress and future in Soda Ash & Derivatives, and an ESG update.  

Composite Materials have many benefits, including reducing weight, increasing design freedom, and enabling increased production throughput. These benefits can provide up to 25% increased fuel efficiency and thus, reduced greenhouse gas emissions. This results in better aircraft that burn less fuel and are therefore cheaper to operate. 

Solvay’s technologies are on the roughly 8,000 passenger planes in the sky right now. The company has a balanced exposure to commercial aviation, defense, and space & launch which positions the company for continued growth. Solvay aspires to grow this sector’s net sales by approximately 10% per annum across the mid-term, driven by: 

  • The ongoing recovery in commercial aviation following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with good visibility on the industry’s order book backlog.
  • Solvay’s broad and unmatched Materials portfolio which includes specified applications on all major aircraft programs.
  • An innovation engine that benefits from Solvay’s Growth Platforms that will focus on the future needs of Commercial Aviation, Space & Launch, and Advanced Air Mobility markets with novel composites and processes.
  • A global footprint which is certified to supply the highly regulated aviation industry.

A replay of today’s presentation is available on Solvay’s Investor Relations website.


Financials
Sales 2022 13 343 M 14 165 M 14 165 M
Net income 2022 1 656 M 1 758 M 1 758 M
Net Debt 2022 1 993 M 2 116 M 2 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,61x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 11 219 M 11 910 M 11 910 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart SOLVAY SA
Duration : Period :
Solvay SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 108,25 €
Average target price 117,73 €
Spread / Average Target 8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Françoise de Viron Independent Director
Rosemary P. Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLVAY SA14.60%11 910
AIR LIQUIDE13.72%83 877
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.01%73 465
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.12.53%46 509
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.15.61%31 233
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.4.16%19 892