    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
Solvay : implements price adjustment for mining products

04/04/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 21,000 employees in 63 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet roadmap crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering a better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.1 billion in 2021. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). Learn more at www.solvay.com.

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 911 M 10 895 M 10 895 M
Net income 2021 763 M 838 M 838 M
Net Debt 2021 3 053 M 3 356 M 3 356 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 9 226 M 10 142 M 10 142 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 66,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 89,44 €
Average target price 125,56 €
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Managers and Directors
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Hervé François André Coppens d'Eeckenbrugge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLVAY SA-12.05%10 234
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION13.62%104 761
AIR LIQUIDE3.97%83 413
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.82%42 452
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.05%33 897
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-10.02%27 387