Solvay is launching a biodiversity pilot project at its soda ash and sodium bicarbonate manufacturing site in Dombasle, France, based on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) RHINO approach.



The Belgian chemical company is one of six pioneers testing this rigorous, scientific framework, which aims to develop a replicable plan for effective biodiversity action across its global operations.



The RHINO approach will help Solvay systematically track site impacts, set evidence-based targets, and accurately measure contributions to species survival and ecosystem health.



The Dombasle site (Meurthe-et-Moselle) was selected for this pilot due to its existing biodiversity track record. It is a crucial real-world laboratory for testing and refining the IUCN's RHINO approach.