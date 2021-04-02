Solvay : 2020 Annual Report

We all adapted, fast, with dedication and agility. The Board of Directors played its part, modernizing its ways of collaborating as a team. We increased the frequency of our meetings and made them more focused, more informative: our objective was to decrease the organization's level of anxiety and stress by bonding more intensely, by exchanging more information and taking quick decisions. We concentrated on what was essential

and we have consequently reached in my opinion a very high level of trust and collaboration. We fulfilled our mandates with diligence, earnestly and constructively challenging the projects presented for our review - it was positive energy.

The same positive energy prevailed across the entire organization. And it paid off, as you saw in our financial results, which allowed Solvay to create value for its shareholders while at the same time protecting and rewarding its employees and investing for the future. Solvay is staying true to its dividend policy, even in these extraordinary circumstances. Our Group indeed proposed to maintain the 2020 dividend at €3.75 per share. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the people of Solvay for outstanding results and for their unrivalled engagement through this multifaceted crisis.

Solvay is a caring company, which sought to soften the consequences of the crisis for its employees and reward them for their exceptional efforts. To support those who suffered the severest hardship, we have taken solidarity to a new level, building on Solvay's roots and on our historical track record of responsible capitalism. The Solvay Solidarity Fund collected

a total of €15 million from Solvay employees, from the Group's leadership team who relinquished 15% of their salaries, from Board members and from shareholders. I extend once again my