Solvay : Morgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push - sources

06/05/2021 | 04:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has hired former Bank of America banker Luigi Rizzo for a new client-facing role overseeing a drive to win business from a wide spectrum of companies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), sources familiar with the move told Reuters.

Rizzo, who was at the helm of Bank of America's European corporate and investment banking and quit in late 2019, will become Morgan Stanley's vice chairman of investment banking for EMEA, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately available for comment.

A seasoned dealmaker who started his career at Goldman Sachs in 1993, Rizzo rose through the ranks, becoming a partner in 2008 and working closely with some of Europe's most prominent dealmakers including Diego De Giorgi, now co-CEO at Pegasus Europe.

In 2013 he joined Bank of America to take on top jobs in both M&A and investment banking for the EMEA region, and moved to Paris after the Brexit referendum to oversee the bank's rollout across the EU.

In his new role he will advise clients, including consumer and retail companies, financial institutions and TMT (telecoms, media and technology) conglomerates in their efforts to pursue strategic combinations that could speed up their post-COVID recovery.

The 50-year old Italian, who is also a lecturer at various business schools including Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management, where he graduated, will be based in London and report to Morgan Stanley's head of investment banking Simon Smith.

His appointment comes as Morgan Stanley - which ranked second after Goldman Sachs in Refinitiv's global M&A league table last year - aims to take advantage of a rebounding M&A market, with an overall $2.4 trillion worth of M&A deals announced globally during the first five months of 2021.

In May alone global dealmaking volumes hit a monthly record of $532.9 billion.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Pamela Barbaglia


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.05% 43.27 Delayed Quote.42.76%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.70% 552.93 Delayed Quote.3.96%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.85938 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.65% 93.96 Delayed Quote.36.22%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.76% 181.82 Delayed Quote.4.31%
SOLVAY SA 0.00% 114.3 Real-time Quote.17.98%
SSP GROUP PLC 2.43% 299.4 Delayed Quote.9.01%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.70% 391.45 Delayed Quote.48.44%
Financials
Sales 2021 9 454 M 11 499 M 11 499 M
Net income 2021 651 M 792 M 792 M
Net Debt 2021 3 500 M 4 258 M 4 258 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 11 791 M 14 346 M 14 343 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart SOLVAY SA
Duration : Period :
Solvay SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 119,56 €
Last Close Price 114,30 €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Hervé François André Coppens d'Eeckenbrugge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLVAY SA17.98%14 346
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION24.26%100 795
AIR LIQUIDE4.97%80 914
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.25.11%55 921
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.26.77%38 852
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-0.07%30 765