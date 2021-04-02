Log in
SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
Solvay : releases 2020 Integrated Report and Annual Report

04/02/2021 | 02:58am EDT
Brussels, April 2, 2021, 8:30 CEST - Solvay today released its Integrated Report and Annual Report.

The fully digital Integrated Reportprovides a comprehensive and integrated view of Solvay's economic, environmental, and social performance for 2020. The Annual Reportoffers a detailed view of Solvay's governance practices, risk management, business review, economic, environmental, social and financial performance for 2020.

Although the year 2020 came with substantial challenges, each of them showcased the breadth and depth of Solvay's strengths. As a leader in providing solutions to some of the world's most pressing needs, in 2020 we were able to supply numerous products to help manage the pandemic. We were also able to continue to address increasing needs to conserve scarce resources, ramp up hyper-connectivity, support mobility, prioritize clean sources of energy, make healthcare and sanitization solutions more accessible, enable more efficient, cleaner product manufacturing, and increase agricultural yields.

Solvay accomplished all this while moving toward a low-carbon and more inclusive global economy.

Sustainability is integrated in all our key strategic decisions, including research and innovation, capital expenditure, M&A activities and investment decisions. The 2020 Annual Report documents this convergence, and should be read in complement of the 2020 Integrated Report.

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 06:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
