Solvay : opens its second sustainable solvent plant in Brazil

10/15/2020 | 06:40am EDT
The new plant in Paulinia, São Paulo specialises in the development of a bio-based solvent to mainly serve the European and North american market

Brussels, October 15, 2020

Solvay has just inaugurated its second plant dedicated exclusively to the manufacturing of its sustainable solvent Augeo®, bringing its production capacity for the bio-based solvent from 6,000 up to 20,000 tons a year.

Solvay's sustainable solvent innovation derives from a renewable source (glycerin) and is used in fragrances, personal care, household, and institutional cleaning items, paints and varnishes; it is also widely used in the agribusiness and oil and gas segments.

The product line has been created by Solvay's Brazilian researchers and responds to the company's global objective from its Solvay One Planet roadmap, to generate 15% of its revenue from either bio-based or recycled-based materials by 2030.

Installed in the company's industrial complex in Paulinia in the Province of São Paulo (Brazil), the new plant already operates at full capacity, serving customers on different continents. The USA is the primary market for the product manufactured in Paulinia, accounting for more than 30% of exports, followed by Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

'I am very proud of our teams that have been able to bring this new plant up to its full capacity from scratch and on schedule in these challenging times,' says Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay. 'This new production unit is a beautiful illustration of how Solvay group is building stronger by bringing sustainable and innovative solutions to its customers.'

The company is continuously developing new applications for its sustainable solvents and has been certified by the Vegan Society, the most respected agency in this market. This has introduced Solvay sustainable solvents to new niche markets, such as vegan personal care or home care products, a growing international trend.

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 24,100 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet plan crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €10.2 billion in 2019. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels (SOLB) and Paris and in the United States, where its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a Level I ADR program. Learn more at www.solvay.com.


Follow us on Twitter @SolvayGroup

Disclaimer

Solvay SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 10:39:04 UTC

