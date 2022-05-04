Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Solvay SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/03 11:35:02 am EDT
89.52 EUR   +0.38%
01:21aSolvay Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit, Sales Beat Expectations
DJ
01:11aBelgium's Solvay hikes 2022 profit forecast after first-quarter beat
RE
01:03aSolvay first quarter 2022 results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Solvay secures sole ownership of its Green River, Wyoming natural soda ash operation

05/04/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Solvay secures sole ownership of its Green River, Wyoming natural soda ash operation

Brussels, May 4, 2022 - Solvay today announces the acquisition of the 20% minority stake of AGC in the Soda Ash JV operated in Green River, WY, USA, building on its leadership position in trona-based soda ash production.

Solvay is a global leader in soda ash, with nine major soda ash and bicarbonate plants, of which six are located in Europe, two in the US and one in Asia. Solvay and AGC formed the Solvay Soda Ash Joint Venture (SSAJV) back in 1992. The facility, operated by Solvay, produces soda ash and sodium bicarbonate from trona, a naturally occurring mineral to serve the glass, chemicals, detergents and food industries, among others.

“The acquisition of AGC’s stake in the JV simplifies our portfolio and is an attractive opportunity to enhance and further reinforce our business and a future independent EssentialCo,” said Philippe Kehren, President of Solvay’s Soda Ash & Derivatives business.“ Increasing our supply of trona-based soda ash is directly aligned with our sustainability ambitions to bring lower carbon-intensive soda ash to the market. In addition, our Green River operation is a world-class, cost-leading asset. Expanding our US trona-based capacities will support in a cost-effective manner our ability to meet growing demand in the Americas and in Asia, which is driven by megatrends including electrification, which uses soda ash to produce lithium carbonate used in EV batteries, and resource efficiency, where it’s used in flat glass for solar panels.”

At a cash purchase price of $120 million, this transaction will be significantly value accretive to Solvay, with a post tax cash return on capital in excess of 15%. The transaction is expected to be completed on May 4, 2022.

About Solvay Soda Ash & Derivatives

Solvay Soda Ash & Derivatives is a global business division of Solvay. As a world leader in its markets, it provides a global, secured and sustainable supply of soda ash to its customers manufacturing glass for building, automotive, solar panels and packaging applications, as well as detergents and chemicals. It also develops solutions based on sodium bicarbonate for the health care, food, animal feed and flue gas cleaning markets. Solvay Soda Ash & Derivatives has 11 industrial sites worldwide, more than 3,200 employees and serves 120 countries. 

Attachment


All news about SOLVAY SA
01:21aSolvay Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit, Sales Beat Expectations
DJ
01:11aBelgium's Solvay hikes 2022 profit forecast after first-quarter beat
RE
01:03aSolvay first quarter 2022 results
GL
01:01aSolvay secures sole ownership of its Green River, Wyoming natural soda ash operation
GL
01:01aSolvay first quarter 2022 results
AQ
01:00aSolvay secures sole ownership of its Green River, Wyoming natural soda ash operation
GL
05/03SOLVAY : launches new growth platform focused on renewable materials and biotechnology
PU
05/02GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Solvay
MT
04/29GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Solvay
MT
04/27SOLVAY : site in Finland to run on 100% green electricity through partnership with Statkra..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOLVAY SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 120 M 11 724 M 11 724 M
Net income 2022 926 M 977 M 977 M
Net Debt 2022 2 329 M 2 455 M 2 455 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 9 278 M 9 782 M 9 782 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 21 398
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart SOLVAY SA
Duration : Period :
Solvay SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 89,52 €
Average target price 119,06 €
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Philippe Warny Head-Research, Development & Technology
Hervé François André Coppens d'Eeckenbrugge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLVAY SA-12.41%9 782
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.93%104 772
AIR LIQUIDE6.91%81 203
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-22.92%36 987
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.20.26%35 386
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.29%23 273