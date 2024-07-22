Solvay: share price rises, one analyst raises his recommendation

Solvay's share price has risen by almost 1%, benefiting from UBS's positive recommendation of the day.



UBS reports that it is once again monitoring Solvay, with a 'neutral' recommendation, compared with the previous 'sell', and a new target price of 36 euros (instead of 25 euros), implying a 6% upside potential for the share.



In the summary of its note, the broker considers the risk to the Belgian chemical group's short-term results to be 'well known', and believes that the share 'should be supported by a double-digit free cash flow yield'.



