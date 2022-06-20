Solvay to Make Nearly All of Its Fluoropolymers Without Fluorosurfactants by 2026

By Giulia Petroni



Solvay SA on Monday said that it plans to make nearly all of its fluoropolymers without fluorosurfactants by 2026 as it aims to phase out the use of fluorosurfactants globally.

The Belgian chemicals company said that one product line representing less than 1% of production volume will require further research to fully phase out fluorosurfactants.

Last year, Solvay discontinued the use of fluorosurfactants in the U.S. The company recently invested in new technology at its Spinetta Marengo site in Italy to almost fully remove fluorosurfactant emissions. The goal is to introduce technology that will allow to eliminate fluorosurfactant emissions from the company's manufacturing, it said.

Fluorosurfactants are chemical compounds made up of several fluorine atoms that can be toxic and whose reactive nature is used in the manufacturing of detergents and paints.

