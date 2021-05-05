Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Solvay SA
  News
  Summary
    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 05/04 11:36:05 am
106 EUR   +0.19%
Solvay to Phase out Coal for Energy Use at Germany Site

05/05/2021 | 02:16am EDT
By Sarah Sloat

Solvay SA intends to phase out the use of thermal coal at its soda ash plant in Rheinberg, Germany, as part of its plan to eliminate coal energy wherever possible by 2030, the Belgian chemical company said Wednesday.

Solvay previously commissioned a first biomass boiler that goes into operation this month and now plans a second one that will complete the thermal coal phase-out by 2025, meaning Rheinberg will be powered primarily by renewable energy, according to the company. The projects will cut CO2 emissions at the Rheinberg soda ash plant by 65% compared with 2018, it said.

"The project will structurally reduce Solvay's greenhouse gas emissions by 4%, bringing us closer to achieving our goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2030," Solvay Chief Executive Ilham Kadri said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

