Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Solvay SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:25 2023-04-06 am EDT
103.50 EUR   +0.44%
11:46aSolvay to hold 2023 Annual General Meeting
GL
11:45aSolvay to hold 2023 Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/06Solvay : 2022 Annual Integrated Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Solvay to hold 2023 Annual General Meeting

04/07/2023 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 Solvay to hold 2023 Annual General Meeting


 

Brussels, April 7, 2023 - 5.45 pm CEST

Solvay today announced that it has published materials for its next Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday May 9, 2023 at the Square Brussels Meeting Center, Mont des Arts B-1000 Brussels, at 10.30 am CEST. All documents relating to this meeting are now available on www.solvay.com.

 

Shareholders will be asked to vote on a number of resolutions, among others the approval of the financial statements for the financial year 2022.

 

The Board will also propose to approve a total gross dividend of €4.05 per share, following the record financial performance of Solvay, with €3.2 billion underlying EBITDA, €1.1 billion free cash flow (reflecting higher profits, margin expansion and working capital discipline) and a record ROCE level. 

 

Shareholders will also be asked to renew the following mandates of the Board of Directors: 

 

  • The renewal of the mandate, for a four-year period, of Mrs Marjan Oudeman, an independent director and member of the Audit Committee.
  • The renewal of the mandate, for a one year period, of Mrs Rosemary Thorne, as an independant and Chair of the Audit Committee, to ensure a smooth transition of her Board duties.  

 

The mandate of Mr Charles Casimir-Lambert will expire at the end of this Meeting; he has been a member of the Board since 2007, and an active member of the Finance Committee.  

 

Furthermore, effective at the end of the same Meeting, Solvay announces the resignation of Mrs Laurence Debroux as director, entirely motivated by the increased and competing demands on her time, which will prevent her from contributing fully as a board member in the future.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Chairman Nicolas Boël expresses his sincere gratitude for the dedication and hard work of Mr Casimir-Lambert and acknowledges Ms. Laurence Debroux’s decision, with appreciation for her contribution.


 

As a result, the Board of directors shall consist of 13 members of which 9 are independent directors and 6 women directors. 


 

Meeting information:
Only shareholders of Solvay SA who are officially recorded as such on April 25, 2023 at 12.00 p.m. CEST will have the right to participate and vote at the meeting on May 9, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the meeting.

 

The meeting will be organized in a hybrid manner, both in person and virtually. Shareholders can participate physically in the Meeting. Alternatively, they can exercise their rights either by granting a proxy or by participating and voting live in a virtual and interactive manner via the Lumi's AGM+ platform (www.lumiconnect.com). Additional details are available in the convening notice available on www.solvay.com.

 

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting, either in person or digitally, should declare their intentions no later than May 3, 2023. All questions can be addressed to ag.solvay@solvay.com by May 3, 2023 the latest.

 

Visit the Shareholders’ Meeting dedicated page for more details regarding the agenda, the admission conditions and voting methods. 

  


All news about SOLVAY SA
11:46aSolvay to hold 2023 Annual General Meeting
GL
11:45aSolvay to hold 2023 Annual General Meeting
AQ
04/06Solvay : 2022 Annual Integrated Report
PU
04/04Solvay announces strategic collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks and expands its R&I footp..
GL
04/04Solvay SA (ENXTBR:SOLB) agreed to acquire a Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, ..
CI
03/27Solvay Concludes RusVinyl JV Stake Sale for EUR433 Million
MT
03/24Solvay introduces new polymer for high-heat EV battery module insulation
AQ
03/23Solvay Introduces New Polymer for High-Heat EV Battery Module Insulation
CI
03/06Solvay to sell its stake in RusVinyl
AQ
03/05Solvay to Recognize EUR175 Million Capital Loss from RusVinyl JV Stake Sale
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOLVAY SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 343 M 14 571 M 14 571 M
Net income 2022 1 656 M 1 809 M 1 809 M
Net Debt 2022 1 993 M 2 177 M 2 177 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,32x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 10 727 M 11 714 M 11 714 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart SOLVAY SA
Duration : Period :
Solvay SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLVAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 103,50 €
Average target price 121,53 €
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Françoise de Viron Independent Director
Rosemary P. Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLVAY SA9.57%11 714
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD21.48%60 371
BASF SE4.35%47 223
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.2.52%31 966
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.55%14 476
BRENNTAG SE13.40%11 426
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer