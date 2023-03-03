Advanced search
    SOLB   BE0003470755

SOLVAY SA

(SOLB)
2023-03-03
108.55 EUR   +1.12%
Solvay to Book $185 Million Loss as It Reaches Deal to Sell Stake in Russia Business
DJ
Solvay to sell its stake in RusVinyl
GL
Solvay to sell its stake in RusVinyl
AQ
Solvay to sell its stake in RusVinyl

03/03/2023 | 11:46am EST
Brussels, March 3, 2023 - 17:45 CET

Solvay announced that it has agreed on final terms to sell its 50% stake in the RusVinyl joint venture to its joint venture partner Sibur.  Upon completion, the divestment will represent another important milestone in the transformation of Solvay’s portfolio, and will mark the final step in the Company’s strategy to exit its cyclical global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) operations.

The agreement is based on a purchase price for Solvay’s 50% stake of around €430 million. A capital loss of around €175 million will be recognized on completion mainly reflecting the crystallization of historic currency translation balances.

The completion of the transaction is expected to take place towards the end of the first quarter 2023.


All news about SOLVAY SA
Solvay to sell its stake in RusVinyl
GL
Fears of European industry exodus to U.S. may be overdone
RE
Solvay highlights innovation and growth opportunities in Aerospace & Defense market
GL
Transcript : Solvay SA - Special Call
CI
Solvay showcases the leading positions and growth prospects of its Soda Ash business
GL
Transcript : Solvay SA - Special Call
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 343 M 14 150 M 14 150 M
Net income 2022 1 656 M 1 756 M 1 756 M
Net Debt 2022 1 993 M 2 114 M 2 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,55x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 11 126 M 11 798 M 11 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 107,35 €
Average target price 118,40 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilham Kadri CEO & Non-Independent Director
Karim Hajjar Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Jacques Boël Chairman
Françoise de Viron Independent Director
Rosemary P. Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLVAY SA13.65%11 798
AIR LIQUIDE12.96%82 827
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.12%72 260
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.42%48 299
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.66%31 846
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.12.93%19 728