Solventum Corp. is a global healthcare company. The Companyâs segments include MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. MedSurg is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. Dental Solutions provides dental and orthodontic products include brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents that span the life of the tooth, including products designed for preventative dental care, direct and indirect restoration, and broad orthodontic needs. Health Information Systems offers healthcare systems with software solutions, including computer-assisted physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, speech recognition, and data visualization platforms. Purification and Filtration is a provider of purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes.

Sector Business Support Services