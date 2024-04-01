Solventum Corporation(NYSE:SOLV.WI) added to FTSE All-World Index (USD)
Solventum Corporation
Equities
SOLV.WI
US83444M1018
Business Support Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|69.55 USD
|-7.27%
|-.--%
|-.--%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|12.01B
|+18.44%
|19.32B
|+13.87%
|13.92B
|+23.66%
|13.84B
|+17.40%
|10.15B
|+1.86%
|10.1B
|-5.07%
|5.94B
|-31.78%
|5.9B
|+3.08%
|5.27B
|+0.05%
|5.12B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Solventum Corporation - Nyse
- News Solventum Corporation
- Solventum Corporation(NYSE: SOLV.WI) added to FTSE All-World Index