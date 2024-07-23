On July 23, 2024, Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP announced that on July 22, 2024, it has built a stake in 3M Company's spinoff Solventum Corporation sending shares of the Company up 3.4% after the bell. Trian Fund Management stated that it has reached out to the Company to discuss ways to unlock shareholder value as it believes the Company should re-accelerate organic growth, restore margins, and consider asset sales. Trian Fund Management expressed its views that the Company has a significant value creation opportunity as a standalone public company.

Trian Fund Management added that it looks forward to engaging constructively with the Company?s management and board.