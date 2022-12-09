Som Distilleries & Breweries : Appointment

SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES LIMITED

Registered Office: I-A, Zee Plaza, Arjun Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave, Kamal Cinema Road, New Delhi - 110029

Phone: +91-11-26169909, 26169712 Fax: +91-11-26195897

Corporate Office: SOM House, 23, Zone II, M.P. Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - 462011

Phone: +91-755-4278827, 4271271 Fax: +91-755-2557470

Email : compliance@somindia.com Website: www.somindia.com

CIN : L74899DL1993PLC052787

(BSE : 507514, NSE : SDBL)

SDBL/BSE/NSE/2022 09.12.2022 To The Manager, Dy. General Manager, Listing Department, Department of Corporate Services, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF BSE LIMITED, INDIA LIMITED 'Exchange Plaza' C-1, Block G, First Floor, P.J. Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai-400 051. Mumbai - 400001. cmlist@nse.co.in corp.compliance@bseindia.com Security ID: SDBL Security ID: 507514

SUB: OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HELD TODAY I.E. DECEMBER 9, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule Ill - Part A), and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find herewith outcome of board meeting of the Company held today i.e. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:00 P.M. at Corporate Office of the Company. The following matters were considered:

S.NO.PARTICULARS

1 The Board approved allotment of 12,77,777 equity shares of ₹5/- each of the Company, fully paid-up, pursuant to the conversion of preferential warrants into equity, to the following Non-Promoter entities / Allottees:

M/s Lakeside Retail Private Limited - 5,00,000 equity shares M/s Icy Blast Retails Private Limited - 5,00,000 equity shares and

(iii) M/s Newport Retails LLP - 2,77,777 equity shares

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the members of the Company under Section 62 of Companies Act, 2013 on August 19, 2022, and in-principle approvals received from Stock Exchanges (BSE and NSE) on August 10, 2022, the Company allotted 37,77,777 warrants to 5 allottees (2 Promoters allottees and 3 Non- Promoters allottees) on September 2, 2022.

As per Regulation 169(2) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, 25% of the allotment price has been paid by the allottees into the Bank account of the Company at the time of subscription and by December 9, 2022, the aforesaid 3

1