SOM Distilleries Breweries & Wineries Ltd, formerly SOM Distilleries & Breweries Limited, is engaged in the brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning, and blending of beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). Its product portfolio consists of various options across beer, rum, brandy, vodka, and whisky categories. Its flagship brands include Hunter, Black Fort, Power Cool and Woodpecker in the Beer segment and Pentagon, Milestone 100 whisky and White Fox vodka in the IMFL segment. Its other IMFL brands include Genius, and Sunny. The Hunter and Woodpecker brands are supplied as draught beer to various hotels in Madhya Pradesh. Its brews include Hunter Strong Premium Beer, Woodpecker Wheat Beer, Black Fort Super Strong Beer, and Black Fort Premium Lager Beer. It has a total capacity of 23.2 million cases per annum of beer and 3.9 million cases per annum of IMFL. Its capacity is spread across three facilities located in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Hassan (Karnataka) and Bamburi (Odisha).

Sector Brewers