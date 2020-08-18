Log in
Para Resources : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

08/18/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

SOMA GOLD CORP.

(formerly Para Resources Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Soma Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Notes

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

1,309,555

45,149

Receivables

8

2,910,408

378,085

Inventory

3,993,348

136,090

Prepaids and deposits

10

107,177

232,249

Assets held for sale

6

-

27,912,639

Total current assets

8,320,488

28,704,212

Non-current assets

Mineral properties

11

299,062

1

Exploration and evaluation assets

12

2,798,780

2,566,391

Property, plant and equipment

13

9,266,742

5,550,421

Goodwill

7

1,952,840

-

Total non-current assets

14,317,424

8,116,813

TOTAL ASSETS

22,637,912

36,821,025

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7,619,087

2,894,005

Due to related parties

15, 16

7,853,408

6,071,241

Loans

15

2,011,290

-

Lease liabilities

59,306

Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale

6

-

27,782,758

Business acquisition payable

14

6,115,674

-

Total current liabilities

23,658,765

36,748,004

Deferred income tax liability

389,821

-

Due to related parties

15,16

10,445,093

9,282,829

Lease liabilities

130,698

-

Asset retirement obligation

17

344,155

-

Business acquisition payable

14

1,814,037

-

Total non-current liabilities

13,123,804

9,282,829

TOTAL LIABILITIES

36,782,569

46,030,833

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

18

42,084,606

42,168,633

Share option and warrant reserve

18

3,004,399

3,023,507

Contributed surplus

11,196,272

11,196,272

Deficit

(69,260,166)

(64,556,604)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,332,859)

(947,487)

Equity attributable to shareholders

(14,307,748)

(9,115,679)

Non-controlling interests

163,091

(94,129)

(14,144,657)

(9,209,808)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

22,637,912

36,821,025

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Contingent asset (Note 21)

Subsequent events (Note 22)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Soma Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

$

$

$

$

Metal Sales

1,590,358

-

1,590,358

-

Costs of Sales

Direct mining costs

982,709

-

982,709

-

Expenses

Business investigation

-

4,003

-

32,498

Consulting

15

405,429

460,967

535,884

771,924

Depreciation

13

170,574

9,100

177,363

18,183

Investor relations

270,855

155,448

295,855

180,448

Office and miscellaneous

15

64,031

165,535

152,513

503,120

Professional fees

212,966

117,627

220,638

182,535

Regulatory and other filing fees

61,325

9,556

68,032

25,580

Repairs and maintenance

-

(6,185)

-

-

Salaries and wages

15

495,682

875,146

893,877

1,404,479

Share-based compensation

15

2,083

10,687

2,500

70,692

Loss before other items

$ (1,075,296)

$ (1,470,814)

$ (1,739,013)

$ (3,189,459)

Gain on debt forgiveness

(2,097)

2,717

-

2,717

Interest expense

(603,111)

(652,573)

(1,178,002)

(1,038,236)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(389,124)

(149,686)

(181,995)

393,867

Loss on revaluation of derivative

6

-

(1,625,103)

(4,248,239)

(2,010,766)

Realized gain on disposal of subsidiaries

6

-

-

563,561

-

Realized gain on accumulated currency

6

-

-

2,788,873

-

translation for disposed subsidiaries

Other expenses

(708,213)

60,975

(720,258)

15,021

Other income

8

294,134

(14,422)

294,294

30,345

Loss for the year before tax

$ (2,483,707)

$ (4,242,773)

$ (4,420,779)

$ (5,796,511)

Deferred income tax recovery

-

-

-

-

Loss for the period from continuing

$ (2,483,707)

$ (4,242,773)

$ (4,420,779)

$ (5,796,511)

operations

Discontinued operations

Loss after tax for the period from discontinued

-

-

(458,222)

-

operations

Loss for the period

$ (2,483,707)

$ (4,242,773)

$ (4,879,001)

$ (5,796,511)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Gain (loss) on translating foreign operations

(1,025,769)

(1,089,428)

2,854,784

(1,912,661)

Realized gain on accumulated currency

translation for disposed subsidiary

(2,788,873)

-

Total Comprehensive Loss for the period

$ (3,509,476)

$ (5,332,201)

$ (4,813,090)

$ (7,709,172)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Soma Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(2,401,456)

(3,953,608)

(4,703,562)

(5,378,887)

Non-controlling interests

(82,251)

(289,165)

(175,439)

(417,624)

$ (2,483,707)

$ (4,242,773)

$ (4,879,001)

$ (5,796,511)

Comprehensive loss for the period attributable

to:

Owners of the parent

(3,529,367)

(5,033,687)

(5,088,934)

(7,197,137)

Non-controlling interests

19,891

(298,514)

275,844

(512,035)

$ (3,509,476)

$ (5,332,201)

$ (4,813,090)

$ (7,709,172)

Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share

(0.08)

(0.23)

(0.16)

(0.33)

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares

Outstanding

30,385,453

18,340,412

30,391,398

17,386,418

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Soma Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share

option and

Shares

Share

warrant

to be

Contribute

Capital

reserve

issued

d surplus

Deficit

AOCI

NCI

Total

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at December 31, 2018

26,128,752

2,893,560

-

11,196,272

(26,893,508)

835,486

792,796

14,953,358

Shares issued pursuant to private

placement

-

-

5,105,070

-

-

-

-

5,105,070

Share issue costs

(2,781)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,781)

Share-based payments

-

60,005

-

-

-

-

-

60,005

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,091,030)

-

(128,459)

(1,219,489)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(738,172)

(85,061)

(823,233)

Balance as at June 30, 2019

$ 26,125,971

$2,953,565

$5,105,070

$11,196,272

$(27,984,538)

$97,314

$579,276

$18,072,930

Balance as at December 31, 2019

42,168,633

3,023,507

-

11,196,272

(64,556,604)

(947,487)

(94,129)

(9,209,808)

Share-based payments

-

2,500

-

-

-

-

-

2,500

Exercise of stock options

51,608

(21,608)

-

-

-

-

-

30,000

Cancellation of preferred share

subscriptions

(135,635)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(135,635)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(7,492,435)

-

(175,439)

(7,667,874)

Other comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

-

-

-

2,403,501

451,283

2,854,784

Transfer of realized gain from re-translation

of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

2,788,873

(2,788,873)

-

-

Elimination of non-controlling interest at

disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,624)

(18,624)

Balance as at June 30, 2020

$42,084,606

$3,004,399

$

-

$ 11,196,272

($69,260,166)

($1,332,859)

$163,091

($14,144,657)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Soma Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2020

2019

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITES

Loss before tax from continuing operations

$ (4,420,779)

$ (5,796,511)

Loss before tax from discontinued operations

(458,222)

-

Loss before tax

(4,879,001)

(5,796,511)

Non-cash items:

Loss from revaluation of derivative

4,248,239

2,010,766

Gain from disposal of subsidiaries

(563,561)

-

Gain from debt forgiveness

-

(2,717)

Depreciation

177,363

18,183

Interest expense

1,178,002

912,111

Income tax expense

-

(66,274)

Share-based payments

2,500

70,692

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

181,970

(993,682)

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Short-term investment

-

3,383,216

Receivables

349,311

(271,765)

Prepaids and deposits

880,709

267,153

Advance royalties

-

(6,989)

Inventory

(448,417)

(107,301)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

526,145

2,036,116

1,653,260

1,413,608

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets

(40,925)

(186,207)

Mineral property costs

(601,368)

(11,851,708)

Purchase of equipment

(13,543)

(295,940)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(1,312,035)

-

(1,967,871)

(12,333,855)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of share

issuance costs

-

5,193,876

Preferred shares issuance

-

135,942

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of share

issuance costs

30,000

-

Advances from (repayment to) related parties

1,543,718

(39,390)

Proceeds from loans

-

5,216,002

1,573,718

10,545,820

Foreign exchange effect on cash

5,299

-

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH DURING THE YEAR

1,264,406

(374,427)

CASH, BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

45,149

389,446

CASH, END OF THE YEAR

$ 1,309,555

$ 15,019

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

Soma Gold Corp. (the "Company"), formerly Para Resources Inc., is the parent company of its consolidated group and was incorporated on April 13, 2010 under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company was a capital pool company pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). On April 30, 2012 the Company completed its Qualifying Transaction by acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of Angra Metals Mineração Ltda. ("ANGRA") from Goldsource Mines Inc. (formerly Eagle Mountain Gold Corp.) ("Goldsource") after obtaining approval from the Exchange. Effective May 2, 2012, the Company was classified as a Mineral Exploration and Development company and is currently listed on the Exchange under the trading symbol "PBR". On May 8, 2020, Para Resources Inc. changed its name to Soma Gold Corp and the trading symbol changed to "SOMA".

The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, and the operation of the El Bagre underground gold operations through its wholly owned subsidiary Operadora Mineras S.A.S ("Operadora") which was acquired in the year (note 7). The El Bagre operations consists of the La Ye and Los Mangos operating underground gold mines and the Cordero mine development project.

The registered office of the Company is 1000-840 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6Z 2M1 and its head office is 450-1090 Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3V7.

The consolidated financial statements were prepared on a going concern basis which presumes the realization of assets and discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. The recoverability of amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration and development and to place these properties into production, renewal of underlying titles to the mining properties and/or future proceeds from the disposition thereof.

In assessing whether the going concern assumption is appropriate, management takes into account all available information about the future which is at least, but not limited to, twelve months from the end of the reporting year. Management is aware in making its assessment, of material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, as explained in the following paragraph.

As at June 30, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $69,260,166 (six months ended June 30, 2019 - deficit of $32,272,395). For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company incurred a net loss of $4,420,779 (six months ended 2019 - net loss $5,796,511), had a positive cash flow from operations amounting to $1,653,260 (2019 - positive cash flow of $1,413,609) and had a working capital deficit of $15,338,277 (six months June 30, 2019 - working capital deficit $7,245,049). The Company will require additional financing, through various means including but not limited to equity financing and cash flow generated from operations, to continue the exploration program and to meet its future option payment obligations and all of its general and administrative costs. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in raising the additional required funds. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 since March 2020 resulted in a challenging global economic climate that may lead to further adverse changes in cash flows, working capital levels and/or debt balances, which may also have a direct impact on the Company's operating results and financial position, and ability to raise financing. The magnitude of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's business is not known at this time.

Although these consolidated financial statements have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards applicable to a going concern, the above noted conditions raise significant doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

7

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

These consolidated financial statements do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities, to the reported expenses and to the financial position classifications that would be necessary if the going concern assumption was inappropriate. These adjustments could be material.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Statement of compliance

The Company's consolidated financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with and using accounting policies in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee, effective for the Company's reporting for the year ended December 31, 2019.

These consolidated financial statements were approved by the board of directors for use on August 13, 2020.

Basis of measurement

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value.

Basis of consolidation

These consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and its controlled subsidiaries.

Name of subsidiary

Place of incorporation

Ownership interest at

Principal activity

June 30, 2020

Angra Metals

Operating exploration

Mineracao Ltda

Brazil

100%

company

("Angra")

Colombia Milling Ltd.

Belize

100%

Holding company

("CML")

Operadora Minera

Colombia

100%

Operating silver and gold

S.A.S. ("Operadora")

production

The financial statements of CML contain the results of Four Points Mining SAS ("Four Points"), a Colombian entity that CML has 89% ownership of. The consolidated financial statements attribute an amount to NCI related to Four Points and Gold Road.

Control is achieved when the Company is exposed or has the rights to variable returns from its involvement with an entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is obtained and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated upon consolidation.

The Company attributes total comprehensive income or loss of subsidiaries between the owners of the parent and the non-controlling interests based on their respective ownership interests.

Functional and presentation currency

The financial statements for the Company and each of its subsidiaries are prepared using their functional currencies. Functional currency is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates. The functional currency of the Company is the Canadian dollar. The functional currency of ANGRA is the Brazilian Real. The functional currency of CML, Four Points, Gold Road Mining and Tr-Ue Vein is the

8

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

US dollar. The functional currency of Operadora is the Colombian Peso. The presentation currency of the Company is the Canadian dollar.

Entities whose functional currencies differ from the presentation currency are translated into Canadian dollars as follows: assets and liabilities at the closing rate as at the reporting date and income and expenses at the average rate of the period. All resulting changes are recognized in other comprehensive income or loss as cumulative translation differences.

On disposal of a foreign operation the cumulative translation differences recognized in equity are reclassified to profit or loss and recognized as part of the gain or loss on disposal.

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. At the end of each reporting period, monetary assets and liabilities that are denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rates prevailing at that date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are stated at fair value are translated using the historical rate on the date that the fair value was determined. All gains and losses on translation of these foreign currency transactions are charged to the statement of loss.

3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Except as described below, the accounting policies applied in these interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the last annual financial statements. The changes in accounting policies are also expected to be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as at and for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Conceptual Framework

In March 2018, the IASB issued the revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting which assists entities in developing accounting policies when no IFRS Standard applies to a particular transaction and helps stakeholders to more fully understand the standards. The revised conceptual framework includes the following clarifications and updates: (a) a new chapter on measurement; (b) guidance on reporting financial performance; (c) improved definitions and guidance, particularly for the definition of a liability; and, (d) clarifications on important items such as the role of stewardship, prudence and measurement uncertainty in financial reporting. The revised conceptual framework is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020 and is applicable to the Company starting January 1, 2020. The adoption of this new standard has not had any impact on the amounts recognized in the Company's interim financial statements.

Definition of Material

In October 2018, the IASB issued Definition of Material (Amendments to IAS 1 and 8) to clarify the definition of 'material' and to align the definition used in the Conceptual Framework and the standards themselves. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020 and are applicable to the Company starting January 1, 2020. The adoption of this new standard does not have any impact on the amounts recognized in the Company's interim financial statements.

Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combination

In October 2018, the IASB issued Definition of a Business (Amendments to IFRS 3) which: (a) clarifies that to be considered a business, an acquired set of activities and assets must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create outputs;

9

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

  1. narrows the definition of a business and of outputs by focusing on goods and services provided to customers; and (c) removes certain assessments and adds guidance and illustrative examples. The amendment is effective for business combinations for which the acquisition date is on or after the beginning of the first annual reporting period beginning on or after January 1, 2020 and to asset acquisitions that occur on or after the beginning of that period. The Company adopted the standard effective January 1, 2020 and has been applied to business combinations completed during the period ended June 30, 2020.

4. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS

The Company makes estimates and assumptions about the future that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities. Estimates and judgments are continually evaluated based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. In the future, actual experience may differ from these estimates and assumptions.

The effect of a change in an accounting estimate is recognized prospectively by including it in comprehensive income in the period of the change, if the change affects that period only, or in the period of the change and future periods, if the change affects both.

Information about critical judgments and estimates in applying accounting policies that have the most significant risk of causing material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities recognized in the financial statements within the next financial year are discussed below.

Estimates

Fair value measurements

The Company measures financial instruments, such as provisionally priced trade receivables, at fair value at each reporting date. Also, from time to time, the fair values of non-financial assets and liabilities are required to be determined, e.g., when the entity acquires a business, or where an entity measures the recoverable amount of an asset or CGU at FVLCD. Fair values of financial instruments measured at amortized cost are disclosed in Note 21.

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction in the principal (or most advantageous) market at the measurement date under current market conditions (an exit price) regardless of whether that price is directly observable or estimated using another valuation technique.

Useful life of depreciable assets

Management reviews its estimate of useful lives of depreciable assets at each reporting date, based on the expected utility of the assets.

Mineral resource estimate

The life of the La Ye and Los Mangos mines is determined from the ore reserves that are available to be extracted at the end of each reporting period. The Company initially estimates the ore reserve available based on the findings of qualified, independent, mining professionals. These estimates are updated from time to time as additional technical and economic information becomes available. Factors that impact the computation of reserves available include the geological data on the size, depth and shape of the ore body, the prevailing and expected market price for the underlying metals to be extracted and the expected costs to extract and process the mined material.

10

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Changes in the mineable ore reserve available may impact the carrying value of mine property, exploration and evaluation properties, plant and equipment, site closure and reclamation provision and changes in the recognition of deferred tax amounts in addition to changes in the recognition of depreciation and depletion.

Income taxes

Significant judgment is required in determining the provision for income taxes. There are many transactions and calculations undertaken during the ordinary course of business for which the ultimate tax determination is uncertain. The Company recognizes liabilities and contingencies for anticipated tax audit issues based on the Company's current understanding of the tax law. For matters where it is probable that an adjustment will be made, the Company records its best estimate of the tax liability including the related interest and penalties in the current tax provision. Management believes they have adequately provided for the probable outcome of these matters; however, the final outcome may result in a materially different outcome than the amount included in the tax liabilities.

In addition, the Company recognizes deferred tax assets relating to tax losses carried forward to the extent there are sufficient taxable temporary differences relating to the same taxation authority and the same taxable entity against which the unused tax losses can be utilized. However, utilization of the tax losses also depends on the ability of the taxable entity to satisfy certain tests at the time the losses are recouped.

Share-based payment transactions

The Company measures the cost of equity-settled transactions with employees and consultants by reference to the fair value of the equity instruments at the date at which they are granted. Estimating fair value for share- based payment transactions requires determining the most appropriate valuation model, which is dependent on the terms and conditions of the grant. This estimate also requires determining the most appropriate inputs to the valuation model including the expected life of the share option, volatility and dividend yield and making assumptions about them.

Share Capital

The number of shares and per share amounts in these consolidated financial statements, including comparative figures, have been adjusted to reflect the changes resulting from a 10 for 1 share consolidation which took effect on May 8, 2020. This reduced the number of issued and outstanding common shares as at June 30, 2020 from approximately 303,933,649 to 30,393,365 and the number of issued and outstanding common share as at December 31, 2019, from approximately 303,333,649 to 30,333,365

Derivatives

The Company measures derivatives at the fair value. The determination of fair value is based on widely acceptable valuation models, including but not limited to a discounted cash flow model, Black Scholes, etc. The Company uses observable inputs in the valuation where practically possible.

Asset retirement obligations

Asset Retirement Obligations Asset retirement obligations (''AROs'') arise from the acquisition, development and construction of mining properties and plant and equipment due to government controls and regulations that protect the environment on the closure and reclamation of mining properties. The major parts of the carrying amount of AROs relate to rehabilitation, demolition of buildings and mine facilities, ongoing water treatment and ongoing care and maintenance of closed mines. The Company recognizes an ARO at the time the environmental disturbance occurs. When the ARO provision is recognized, the corresponding cost is capitalized to plant and equipment and mineral interests and depreciated over the life of the related assets.

11

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Judgments

The preparation of these interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires management to use judgement and make estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies, the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the interim financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting periods. The judgements, estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that management considers to be relevant and are subject to uncertainty. Judgements, estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. Actual results could differ from these estimates due to changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, inflation, and economic conditions. The areas of significant judgement and estimation were identified in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except for judgements pertaining to the adoption of new accounting policies effective on January 1, 2020 (note 3).

5. NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

On December 31, 2016 the Company increased its ownership of Four Points to 77%. The increase in ownership was based on the cash payments made by the Company to fund operations of Four Points. The Company recorded a decrease in non-controlling interest of $1,021,856, as there was no consideration paid to the non-controlling interest the amount was recorded against the equity of the parent. On July 1, 2017 the Company increased its ownership to 80% and recorded a decrease to non-controlling interest of $204,372.

On December 31, 2018 the Company increased its ownership in Four Points to 89%. The increase in ownership was based on the cash payments made by the Company to fund operations of Four Points. There were no changes to ownership in Four Points during the three months period ended June 30, 2020.

6. DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARIES

On December 31, 2019, the Company made the decision to sell Z79, a wholly owned subsidiary; the plan to sell was approved by the shareholders on the same day. The sale was completed in March 2020. At December 31, 2019, Z79 was classified as a disposal group held for sale and as a discontinued operation. The business of Gold Road represented the entirety of the Company's Gold Road operating segment until December 31, 2019. With Z79 being classified as discontinued operations, the Gold Road operating segment is no longer presented in the segment note. The results of Z79's operations for the period are presented below:

2020

2019

$

$

Expenses

458,222

486,225

Operating loss

458,222

486,225

Finance costs

-

-

Other expenses

-

-

Loss before tax from discontinued operations

458,222

486,225

Tax benefit/(expense)

-

-

Loss for the period from discontinued operations

458,222

486,225

On March 27, 2020, the Company completed a sale of Z79 and its partially owned subsidiaries - Gold Road Mining Corp. and TRVE for the consideration of US$1 to Aura Minerals. The Company de-recognized assets, liabilities associated with these liabilities and non-controlling interests. Soma recognized a gain from disposal of subsidiaries of $563,561 and realized gain from transfer of cumulative currency translation adjustments of net assets of subsidiaries disposed of in the amount of $2,788,873.

12

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

The gold forward sale derivative liability that was included in liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale at December 31, 2019 was revalued at March 27, 2020. The resulting loss of $4,248,239 from revaluation was included in the results from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

7. Acquisition of Operadora

On May 28, 2020, the Company completed its acquisition of Operadora by acquiring 100% of the shares of Operadora. The acquisition was accounted for as a business combination using the acquisition method whereby the net assets acquired, and the liabilities assumed were recorded at fair value.

The following table summarizes the purchase price consideration allocated to the estimated fair value of the net assets acquired and the resulting value of goodwill (the Company anticipates finalizing the final calculations of deferred income tax calculation within one year from the acquisition date):

Consideration transferred:

Preliminary

Cash consideration

$

7,565,964

Fair value of contingent consideration payable

1,814,808

9,380,772

Fair value of assets and liabilities recognized:

Current assets

7,110,477

Non-current assets

5,060,017

Current liabilities

(4,394,207)

Non-current liabilities

(348,355)

Fair value of net assets acquired

7,427,932

Goodwill

1,952,840

Total

9,380,772

Revenues of $1,590,358 and net income of $387,611 from the acquired operations are included in the consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss from the date of acquisition to May 28, 2020. Had the acquisition of Operadora occurred on January 1, 2020, the Company would have recognized consolidated revenues of $16,274,046 and consolidated net loss of ($3,736,631) for the period ended June 30, 2020. In determining these amounts, management has assumed that the fair value adjustments, determined provisionally, that arose on the date of acquisition would have been the same as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020.

Transaction costs of $149,908 were incurred in connection with the acquisition.

13

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

8. RECEIVABLES

The Company's receivables consist of the following:

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

$

Trade receivables

395,180

-

Advances

485,816

-

GST receivable

44,217

9,843

Income tax receivable

571,843

-

VAT receivable (i)

80,023

-

Other

1,333,329

368,242

2,910,408

378,085

  1. $nil (December 31, 2019 - $544,196) of value-added tax receivable was written off during the six- month period ended June 30, 2020.

9. INVENTORY

The Company's inventory consists of supplies and parts and is valued at the lower of average cost and net realizable value. Costs include acquisition, freight and other directly attributable costs.

10. PREPAIDS AND DEPOSITS

As at June 30, 2020 the Company's prepaid amounts consist of the following:

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

$

Advances to suppliers

10,811

141,109

Deposits

7,122

-

Other advances

5,680

14,473

Prepaid insurance

59,858

10,000

Prepaid services

23,706

66,667

107,177

232,249

14

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

11. MINERAL PROPERTIES

The Company's mineral property balance consists solely of mines under construction.

As at June 30, 2020 the Company's mineral properties balance consisted of the following:

El Limon

North Otu

Gold Road

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2018

23,005,424

1,460,220

6,504,972

30,970,616

Development costs

4,300,538

-

22,102,336

26,402,874

Incidental revenues

(2,793,976)

-

(2,441,699)

(5,235,675)

Impairment (note 6)

(23,647,352)

(1,374,130)

(3,680,220)

(28,701,702)

Foreign exchange translation

(864,633)

(86,090)

(728,207)

(1,678,930)

Transfer to Assets held for sale

(note 6)

-

-

(21,757,182)

(21,757,182)

Balance, December 31, 2019

1

-

-

1

Development costs

323,368

-

-

323,368

Capitalized amortization

277,999

-

-

277,999

Incidental revenues

(262,578)

-

-

(262,578)

Foreign exchange translation

(39,728)

-

-

(39,728)

Balance, June 30, 2020

299,062

-

-

299,062

El Limon

As part of the acquisition of CML the Company acquired the El Limon gold mine held in Four Points. The mine is subject to a 3% NSR payable quarterly on gold production of at least 100 ton per day for 30 consecutive days, to a maximum of US$2,000,000. Upon reaching the US$2,000,000 NSR threshold, the NSR decreases to 0.05% payable to a maximum of US$1,000,000.

North Otu Properties

On July 7, 2016 the Company announced through its newly incorporated 100% Colombian subsidiary, Zara Holdings S.A.S. ("Zara"), that it had entered into a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with OTU Gold Ltd ("OTU") to acquire certain mining titles, as well as several mining applications, which are located within the Republic of Colombia, (collectively the "North Otu Properties"). The acquisition of the mining titles was recorded as an asset acquisition at cost. The mining titles and application of the North Otu Properties are the only assets of Zara.

The purchase of the North Otu Properties and the assignment and transfer to Zara of these properties includes all the rights and interests of OTU except for the rights pertaining to non-metallic minerals on the North Otu Properties. The purchase price is US$1,000,000 (the "Purchase Price") and will be paid to OTU as follows:

  • US$500,000 non-refundable deposit (paid)
  • US$250,000 payable July 7, 2017 (paid - $312,000)
  • The issuance of 1,270,000 common shares of the Company. The shares were issued on September 9, 2016 and fair valued at $317,500

15

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Additionally, Zara will pay a 2% NSR royalty from the sale of minerals produced from the North Otu Properties. The NSR will be calculated from the results of direct exploitation, through formalization contracts or subcontracts of operations or any figure that allows economic benefit as a result of the exploitation of minerals in these areas. Zara may, at its discretion at any time until June 28, 2021, reduce the NSR from 2% to 1%, paying the amount of US$1,000,000 to OTU. This amount will be constituted by US$750,000 in cash and US$250,000 by the issuance of that number of common shares of the Company calculated based on the volume weighted average closing price of the Company's shares on the Exchange for the five trading days immediately before reduction of the NSR.

Gold Road

The Gold Road mineral property was classified as assets held for sale effective December 31, 2019. On March 27, 2020, the Company completed a sale of Z79 and its partially owned subsidiaries - Gold Road Mining Corp. and TRVE for the consideration of US$1 to Aura Minerals (note 6).

12. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

$

Acquisition Cost

Balance, beginning of period

1

1

Additions through acquisition

-

-

Additions, during the period

-

-

Impairment charge

-

-

Balance, end of the period:

1

1

Deferred Exploration Costs

Balance, beginning of the period

2,566,390

2,241,833

Acquired on business combination (note 7)

773,090

-

Addition during the year

40,925

804,634

Foreign exchange on mineral property

(581,626)

212,151

Transfer to Assets held for sale

-

(692,228)

Balance, end of the period:

2,798,780

2,566,391

Tucumã gold project

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil. The annual fees for the concessions are approximately $16,500. Prior to a concession expiring, the Company must present to the authority a technical report on the concession, which serves a basis for determining a renewal.

Nechi Gold project

As part of the Operadora acquisition (note 7) on May 28, 2020 the Company acquired mining titles to the Nechí Gold Project ("Nechi"), which itself is comprised of the El Catorce, Santa Elena, and Santa Maria gold exploration projects located in Bajo Cauca Antioqueño in Antioquia. The mineral rights to the Nechi include a 1.0% of Net Smelter Returns in the event that any Products are produced and sold from these Mineral Rights. The royalty is payable to Mineros S.A.., the seller of Operadora.

16

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

13. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Equipment

Construction

Buildings &

Mineral

and

Office

in progress

Infrastructure

Property

Machinery

equipment

Vehicles

Total

Cost

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

December 31, 2018

4,255,142

-

6,537,395

103,904

610,964

199,459

11,706,864

Additions

13,269

-

142,030

3,993

27,140

590,544

776,976

Transfers

-

-

230,901

-

19,043

(230,901)

19,043

Foreign exchange

(199,078)

-

(311,591)

(4,954)

(29,273)

(25,646)

(570,542)

Transfer to Assets held for

sale (note 6)

(3,211,645)

-

(1,099,725)

(11,018)

(403,898)

(368,771)

(5,095,057)

December 31, 2019

857,688

-

5,499,010

91,925

223,976

164,685

6,837,284

Acquired on business

combination (note 7)

-

2,575,677

1,209,607

-

-

-

3,785,284

Additions

-

13,543

92,809

-

-

-

106,352

Foreign exchange

41,829

(31,140)

237,921

4,466

10,881

8,001

271,958

June 30, 2020

$ 899,517

$ 2,558,080

$ 7,039,347

$ 96,391

$ 234,857

$ 172,686

$ 11,000,878

Buildings &

Mineral

Equipment and

Office

Construction

in progress

Infrastructure

Property

Machinery

equipment

Vehicles

Total

Accumulated Depreciation

$

$

$

$

$

$

December 31, 2018

101,461

-

866,155

40,759

48,895

-

1,057,270

Depreciation

337,282

-

647,758

17,729

176,756

-

1,179,525

Foreign exchange

(34,356)

-

(246,010)

(9,828)

(17,795)

-

(307,989)

Transfer to Assets held for

-

sale (note 6)

(292,068)

(194,990)

(5,466)

(149,419)

-

(641,943)

December 31, 2019

112,319

-

1,072,913

43,194

58,437

-

1,286,863

Depreciation

15,595

92,140

263,282

4,366

8,844

-

384,227

Foreign exchange

5,363

-

52,868

1,994

2,821

-

63,046

June 30, 2020

133,277

92,140

1,389,063

49,554

70,102

-

1,734,135

Net Book Value

December 31, 2019

745,370

-

4,426,098

48,731

165,538

164,685

5,550,421

June 30, 2020

766,240

2,465,940

5,650,284

46,837

164,755

172,686

9,266,742

*The Company made the assessment of the acquired assets pursuant to the Gold Road acquisition; refer to Note 6 for more details. As a result, some assets were reclassified from machinery to other categories (buildings, office equipment and vehicles).

El Bagre Properties

As part of the Operadora acquisition on May 28, 2020 (note 7) the Company acquired the El Bagre Underground Gold Operations which consists of the La Ye and Los Mangos operating underground gold mines and the Cordero mine development project. The on-site extraction plant processes approximately 350 tpd of material and typically produces some 20,000 oz of gold doré annually. The mineral rights associated with the El Bagre operations include a 1.0% of NSR on any products, in excess of first 17,000 oz, produced and sold from these Mineral Rights. The royalty is payable to Mineros S.A.., the seller of Operadora and payable in perpetuity for as long as products are produced and sold from the mine properties.

17

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

El Limon

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, $100,188 and $203,647 of depreciation was capitalized to mineral properties and $6,421 and $13,210 was recorded as depreciation expense

14. BUSINESS ACQUISTION PAYABLE

June 30, 2020

$

Opening balance

-

Cash consideration to acquire Operadora (i)

6,190,335

Contingent consideration to acquire Operadora (ii)

1,814,037

Effect of foreign exchange difference

(74,661)

Business acquisition payable

7,929,711

Less: current portion of business acquisition payable (i)

(6,115,674)

Long-term portion of business acquisition payable:

1,814,037

  1. Represents the remaining portion of cash consideration on Operadora acquisition (note 7) in the amount of $6,190,335 CAD (US $4.5 million). Remaining cash consideration is due to Mineros S.A. ("Mineros") by September 4, 2020
  2. Represents the present value of contingent consideration associated with the acquisition of Operadora (note 7). The consideration is related to future royalty payments due to Mineros on all future products sold from the mining operation acquired.

15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All amounts due to related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing, and have no specific terms of repayment unless otherwise stated. Transactions with related parties are measured at the exchange amount of consideration established and agreed to by the related parties. The Company paid or accrued remunerations to its directors and officers during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

$

$

$

Consulting for Management Services

78,927

84,743

155,553

162,883

Salaries and benefits

101,587

141,040

255,557

325,190

Share-based compensation

2,083

9,374

2,500

18,747

Total

182,597

235,157

413,610

506,820

As at June 30, 2020 the Company had $20,184,015 (2019 - $15,354,070) in amounts owing to related parties These amounts were loaned to the Company and consisted of the following:

  • $183,399 (2019 - $nil) was owing to a private company controlled by the Executive Chairman, the amounts owing bear interest at 1% per month, compounded monthly and due on demand.

18

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

  • During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 the Company also paid $8,190 and 16,380 of office rent to a Company controlled by the Executive Chairman (three and six months ended 2019 - $5,888 and $11,776, respectively), respectively.
  • $89,702 (2019 - $23,252) was owing to a private company which is controlled by the director of the Company.
  • $19,535,158 (2019 - $15,147,419) owed to the company controlled by the director and shareholder.

$350,631 (2019 - $294,449) was due to the executives of the Company, the amounts owing are non-interest bearing and due on demand. This amount is included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.

16. DUE TO RELATED PARTIES

a) Convertible Subordinated Note

On August 3, 2018, the Company restructured the Conex loans, Conterra loan and Gold secured loan, whereby all outstanding loans and accrued interest, previously made to the Company and to its subsidiary Gold Road were converted into a five-year Convertible Subordinated Note, convertible into common shares of the Company. The face value of the convertible subordinated note is $11,996,078. The interest is compounded monthly at 12% and principal and compounded interest are repayable at the end of the term to Conex Services Inc., a related party. The principal may be converted into common shares of the Company at the following conversion prices:

  • Between months 1-36 at $0.30 per common share
  • Between months 37-60 at $0.40 per common share

On December 21, 2018, the Company restructured the remaining balance of the Conex loans.

The Company recognized a loss of $242,745 from debt extinguishment, which is included in loss from debt settlement in the statement of loss, due to transaction costs of $37,880 incurred and difference in value of loan extinguished and value of loan assumed.

Gold Secured

Conex Loans

Conterra Loan

Loan

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2017

4,367,781

3,930,699

1,254,500

9,552,980

Additions

1,101,460

-

-

1,101,460

Interest and accretion

654,505

297,750

-

952,255

Foreign exchange on translation

-

140,718

43,800

184,518

Fair value of the convertible

subordinated note

(6,328,611)

(4,369,167)

(1,298,300)

(11,996,078)

Loss from debt extinguishment

204,865

-

-

204,865

Balance, December 31, 2018

-

-

-

-

Management used an effective interest rate of 24% to estimate the present value of a liability component ($6,715,636) of the convertible subordinated note, the residual value of $5,280,442 was classified as a contributed surplus on the statement of financial position. The tax impact of $1,425,719 was recorded against

19

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

the contributed surplus, see Note 19 for more details. The loan balances and changes up to June 30, 2020 were as follows:

$

Balance, December 31, 2018

7,297,780

Interest

1,985,049

Balance, December 31, 2019

9,282,829

Interest

1,162,264

Balance, June 30, 2020

10,445,093

Conex credit facility

The Company received funding from a related party. The funds received pursuant to the credit facility bear no interest and are due on demand.

Balance, December 31, 2019

$5,864,590

Additions

3,225,475

Balance, June 30, 2020

$9,090,065

17. ASSET RETIREMENT OBLIGATIONS

The Company estimated its asset retirement obligations based on its understanding of the requirements to reclaim and remediate its property based on its activities to date.

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Opening balance

-

-

Assumed as part of business combination

344,155

-

Balance, end of period

$ 344,155

$ -

18. SHARE CAPITAL

Refer to note 4 for information regarding the Company's 2020 share consolidation.

Authorized

Unlimited common shares without par value.

Issued and outstanding

Number of Shares

Amount ($)

Balance, December 31, 2018

16,421,824

26,128,752

Common shares issued pursuant to private placement,

net of share issue costs (i,ii)

13,474,929

15,408,694

Common shares issued to settle liabilities (i,ii)

436,612

495,245

Preferred shares issued (iii)

-

135,942

Balance, December 31, 2019

30,333,365

42,168,633

20

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Common shares issued on exercise of stock options (iv)

60,000

51,608

Cancellation of preferred share subscriptions (iii)

-

(135,635)

Balance, June 30, 2020

30,393,365

42,084,606

  1. On May 3, 2019, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 29,025,667 units at $0.18 per PP Unit for gross proceeds of $5,224,620. Each PP Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable for a period 1.5 years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.25, subject to certain acceleration clauses. The Company estimated fair value of the warrants to be $Nil using the residual method, first allocating value to the common shares. The Company incurred cash share issue costs of $45,132. On the same date, the Company issued 566,121 PP Units to settle liabilities of $101,902.
  2. On September 27, 2019, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement consisting of 105,723,621 units at $0.10 per PP Unit for gross proceeds of $10,572,362. Each PP Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable for a period two (2) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15, subject to certain acceleration clauses. The Company estimated fair value of the broker warrants to be $Nil using the residual method, first allocating value to the common shares. The Company incurred cash share issue costs of $207,646 and non-cash share issue costs of $40,509 (667,450 broker warrants). On the same date, the Company issued 3,800,000 PP Units to settle liabilities of $380,000.
  3. In June 2019, the Company issued 408,000 preferred shares at a par value of US$0.25 for gross proceeds of US$102,000 ($135,942 equivalent in Canadian dollars). The Company cancelled preferred share subscriptions in June 2020, the amounts owed to subscribers are classified as loans in the consolidated financial statements.
  4. In January 2020, the Company issued 60,000 common shares of the Company for exercised stock options.

Stock options

The Company's stock options outstanding as at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and the changes for the periods then ended are as follows:

Weighted Average

Weighted Average

Number of

Exercise Price

Remaining Contractual

Options

$

Life (years)

Balance, December 31, 2018

1,124,000

2.10

2.97

Granted

21,000

1.50

4.22

Forfeited

(20,000)

1.50

4.22

Expired

(234,000)

1.80

-

Balance, December 31, 2019

891,000

2.21

2.71

Granted

-

-

-

Exercised

(60,000)

0.50

0.01

Expired

(100,000)

1.50

-

Balance, June 30, 2020

731,000

2.35

1.92

During the six months ended June 30, 2020 the Company issued nil (the three months ended 2019 - 21,000) options to employees with various vesting terms. The Company fair valued the options at using the Black- Scholes option pricing model using the following inputs for various grants:

21

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

March 22, 2019

February 23, 2018

Risk free rate

1.48%

2.04%

Expected life

5 years

5 years

Expected volatility

104.8%

131.0%

Forfeiture rate

Nil

Nil

Expected dividends

Nil

Nil

Stock options outstanding and exercisable at June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

$

Options Outstanding

Options Exercisable

July 1, 2020

2.50

30,000

30,000

January 28, 2021

0.90

92,500

92,500

October 28, 2021

2.20

80,000

80,000

January 10, 2022

1.80

30,000

30,000

December 14, 2022

1.50

72,500

57,500

February 23, 2023

2.30

200,000

200,000

May 10, 2023

2.25

25,000

25,000

July 3, 2023

3.00

100,000

100,000

July 3, 2023

4.00

100,000

100,000

March 22, 2024

1.90

1,000

1,000

2.35

731,000

716,000

Stock options outstanding and exercisable at December 31, 2019 are as follows:

Exercise Price

Options

Options

Expiry Date

$

Outstanding

Exercisable

July 1, 2020

2.50

30,000

30,000

January 28, 2021

0.90

92,500

92,500

October 28, 2021

2.20

80,000

80,000

January 10, 2022

1.80

30,000

30,000

December 14, 2022

1.50

172,500

119,167

February 23, 2023

2.30

200,000

200,000

May 10, 2023

2.25

25,000

25,000

July 3, 2023

3.00

100,000

25,000

July 3, 2023

4.00

100,000

25,000

March 22, 2024

4.00

1,000

1,000

2.25

831,000

777,667

22

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Warrants

The Company's warrants outstanding as at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and the changes for the three months ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:

Number of

Exercise Price

Warrants

$

Balance, December 31, 2018

2,505,590

2.90

Issued

12,516,218

1.60

Expired

(389,289)

3.00

Balance, December 31, 2019

14,632,519

1.79

Issued

-

-

Expired

-

-

Balance, June 30, 2020

14,632,519

1.79

Warrants outstanding as at June 30, 2020 were as follows:

Exercise Price

Outstanding

Expiry Date

$

Warrants

November 2, 2020

2.50

1,479,590

June 5, 2021

3.00

1,404,900

June 28, 2021

3.00

302,500

July 11, 2021

3.00

176,421

September 27, 2021

2.50

7,469,071

October 8, 2021

2.50

1,574,200

October 25, 2021

2.50

541,850

November 1, 2021

2.50

1,433,987

April 4, 2023

2.00

250,000

14,632,519

Weighted average remaining contractual life is 1.16 years.

Warrants outstanding as at December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Exercise Price

Outstanding

Expiry Date

$

Warrants

November 2, 2020

2.50

1,479,590

June 5, 2021

3.00

1,404,900

June 28, 2021

3.00

302,500

July 11, 2021

3.00

176,421

September 27, 2021

2.50

7,469,071

October 8, 2021

2.50

1,574,200

October 25, 2021

2.50

541,850

November 1, 2021

2.50

1,433,987

April 4, 2023

2.00

250,000

14,632,519

Weighted average remaining contractual life is 1.6 years.

23

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

19. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Fair values

The carrying value of cash, receivables, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, loans and due to related parties approximate their fair values due to the immediate or short-term nature of these instruments.

Fair value estimates are made at a specific point in time, based on relevant market information and information about the financial instruments. These estimates are subjective in nature and involve uncertainties and matters of significant judgment and, therefore, cannot be determined with precision. Changes in assumptions could significantly affect the estimates.

Capital and Risk Management

The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can provide returns for shareholders and benefits for other stakeholders, and to bring its mineral properties to commercial production.

To date, the Company has depended on external financing to fund its activities. The capital structure of the Company currently consists of equity attributable to shareholders of ($14,307,748) (December 31, 2019 - $(9,115,679)). The Company manages the capital structure and makes adjustments to it in the light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets, being mineral properties. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company may issue new shares through equity offerings or sell assets to fund operations. Management reviews its capital management approach on a regular basis and there have been no changes to the Company's approach during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Company is not subject to externally imposed capital requirements.

Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. The Company is subject to interest rate risk with respect to its cash; however the risk is minimal because of their short-term maturity. All of the Company's interest-bearing debt instruments have fixed interest rates and are not subject to interest rate cash flow risk.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations are they fall due. The Company generally relies on funds generated from external financing or key management to provide sufficient liquidity to meet budgeted operating requirements. Taking into consideration the Company's current cash position, volatile equity markets, global uncertainty in the capital markets and increasing cost pressures, the Company is continuing to review its needs to seek financing opportunities in accordance to its capital risk management strategy. The Company had cash of $1,309,555 and $45,149 as at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Foreign currency risk

Foreign currency risk is defined as the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Company maintains financial instruments and enters into transactions denominated in foreign currencies, principally in USD, which exposes the Company to fluctuating balances and cash flows due to various foreign exchange rates. As at June 30, 2020, the CAD equivalent carrying amounts of the Company's USD denominated monetary assets and liabilities was $38,000 ($37,707 as at December 31, 2019) and $345,094 ($235,685 as at December 31, 2019), respectively.

24

Soma Gold Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

20. SEGMENT REPORTING

The Company's non-current assets by country are as follows:

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Brazil

$2,037,712

$2,569,883

Colombia

12,279,712

5,546,930

Total

$14,317,424

$8,116,813

21. CONTINGENT ASSET

The Company submitted an insurance claim for US$866,000 ($1,180,185 CAD equivalent) to the insurance provider to recoup the value of stolen gold due to the theft that occurred on June 4, 2020. A contingent asset was not recognized on the statement of financial position because the criteria for recognition of an asset were not met as at June 30, 2020.

22. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On July 6, 2020, the company announced that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") in the amount of $4,440,000. The private placement was originally announced on May 29, 2020 for $3.75 million and was over-subscribed by $690,000. The Company has issued 29,599,997 common shares and 29,599,997 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years at a price of C$0.25. Two insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement and subscribed to a total of 20,344,798 Units for proceeds of $3,051,719.70. Finders' fees in cash and 54,600 non-transferable finder's warrants (having the same terms as the private placement warrants) were issued to registrants in connection with this closing. All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of 4 months from closing. In addition, the company also announced that subject to regulatory approval, the grant of a total of 2,025,000 stock options to directors, employees, and consultants. The options vest immediately and are issued at an exercise price of 19 cents per common share and expire five years from the date of issuance.

On August 5, 2020 the company also announced that, subject to TSXV approval, it has entered into an agreement with Conex Services Inc., ("Conex") Soma's largest shareholder, whereby Conex will, effective July 31, 2020, consolidate all existing advances, loans and accrued interest into one new Subordinated Loan. Certain of the advances include convertible debt instruments issued August 3, 2018. The loan is for a total of C $18,295,140.35 and has a ten-year term with interest of 12% per annum, compounded quarterly. Interest accrues for the first four years with monthly payments of principal and interest, amortized over the remaining six years. The loan is not convertible into shares of Soma and there is no pre-payment penalty. In connection with the loan, the Company will issue 5,500,000 Share Purchase Warrants to Conex. Each Share Purchase Warrant allows Conex to purchase one full Common Share at an exercise price of $0.66 per share, for 3 years.

25

Soma Gold Corp. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 20:44:09 UTC
