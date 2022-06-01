Soma Gold : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2022

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.