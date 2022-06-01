Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Soma Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOMA   CA83445W1086

SOMA GOLD CORP.

(SOMA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/31 02:16:03 pm EDT
0.2650 CAD    0.00%
03:33aSOMA GOLD : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/30Soma Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/17Soma Gold Highlights Drilling Results from Zara Property in Antioquia, Colombia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Soma Gold : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2022

06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOMA GOLD CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Soma Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Nature of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 21)

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Geoffrey Hampson"

"Yannis Tsitos"

Geoffrey Hampson (Director)

Yannis Tsitos (Director)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Soma Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Soma Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

Soma Gold Corp. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOMA GOLD CORP.
03:33aSOMA GOLD : Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/30Soma Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/17Soma Gold Highlights Drilling Results from Zara Property in Antioquia, Colombia
MT
05/17Soma gold updates exploration results
AQ
05/17Soma Gold Updates Exploration Results
CI
05/04Soma Releases 2021 Results
AQ
05/03Soma gold releases 2021 results
AQ
05/02Soma Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16Soma Announces Agreement to Option Tucuma Properties
AQ
03/15Soma Gold Signs Option Agreement to Sell Tucuma Properties in Brazil to Ero Copper
MT
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 21,8 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart SOMA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Soma Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Javier Cordova President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Hayes Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Christopher Hampson Executive Chairman
Glenn Walsh Independent Director
Natascha Kiernan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOMA GOLD CORP.-25.35%17
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.40%54 532
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.23%37 282
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.10%24 962
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.40%24 590
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.14%19 147