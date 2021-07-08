Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Soma Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOMA   CA83445W1086

SOMA GOLD CORP.

(SOMA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Soma Gold : Initiates COVID Vaccinations For All Employees in Colombia And Their Families

07/08/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Andrea Laird
    • 19 minutes ago
    • 3 min read
Soma Initiates COVID Vaccinations For All Employees in Colombia And Their Families

Produced 4,020 AuEq Ounces in Q2 2021


July 8, 2021, Vancouver, British Columbia, - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the 'Company' or 'Soma') is pleased to announce that it is participating in a program initiated by leading Colombian companies in cooperation with the Colombian Government to provide Covid-19 vaccinations to its employees working at the Company's El Bagre mine site and their families. This program includes acquiring, importing and administering the vaccines at a clinic in El Bagre.


The Company also announces that during the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, it produced 4,020 AuEq ounces and sold 3,799 AuEq ounces.


Construction progress at the Fenix and Athena portals accelerated during the quarter, with the Fenix decline expected to reach the vein at Level 2 at the southern end of the deposit by the end of July and the Athena decline scheduled to reach Level 2 at the northern end of the deposit by September 2021. Full production of 400 TPD from the Cordero mine is expected before the end of the year. The grade at Cordero is expected to be between 6.5 and 8.5 gpt Au.


Javier Cordova, Soma's President and CEO, states, 'The Company has managed well through the Covid-19 pandemic with rigid health and safety protocols and is very pleased to be able to offer its employees and their families access to the vaccine. We are thankful to the Colombian Government and our other business partners for making this cooperative program possible. It will be a great relief for all when the team in Colombia is fully vaccinated.' Mr. Cordova also states, 'We are pleased with the significant progress made on accessing the Cordero deposit. The 400 TPD we plan to mine at Cordero will supplement the 300-350 TPD we are presently mining at the Mangos Mine. It should allow the Company to increase throughput to 650 TPD in the first half of 2022 by re-starting the El Limon mill. In addition, the average grade will increase as the grade at Cordero is more than 50% higher than the grade at Mangos. These accomplishments are anticipated to have a dramatic and positive effect on AuEq production and profitability.'


ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration and development property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil.


On behalf of the Board of Directors


'Javier Cordova Unda' Chief Executive Officer and President


For further information, please contact Andrea Laird, telephone: +1-604-259-0302


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'seek', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'plan', 'estimate', 'expect' and 'intend' and statements that an event or result 'may', 'will', 'should', 'could' or 'might' occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

0 views0 comments
Post not marked as liked

Disclaimer

Soma Gold Corp. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 18:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOMA GOLD CORP.
02:22pSOMA GOLD  : Initiates COVID Vaccinations For All Employees in Colombia And Thei..
PU
08:30aSOMA GOLD  : Produces 4,020 Ounces of Gold Equivalent in Q2, Vaccinates Workers
MT
07:01aSOMA GOLD  : Initiates Covid Vaccinations for All Employees and Their Families a..
AQ
06/18SOMA GOLD  : To host live corporate update webinar
AQ
06/17SOMA GOLD  : to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on Wednesday, June 30 at 11 A..
AQ
06/11SOMA GOLD CORP  : . - Corporate Update
AQ
06/10SOMA GOLD  : Provides a Corporate Update
AQ
05/28SOMA GOLD  : Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
04/28Soma Gold Reports a Fourth-Quarter Profit from its Colombian Mining Operation..
MT
04/28SOMA GOLD  : Reports Fiscal Results For Year Ended December 31, 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23,0  18,4  18,4 
Net income 2020 6,72 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
Net Debt 2020 13,2 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,2 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 1 403 188x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart SOMA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Soma Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Javier Cordova President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Lallas Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Christopher Hampson Executive Chairman
Glenn Walsh Independent Director
Ioannis Tsitos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOMA GOLD CORP.-3.23%14
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION17.75%27 754
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-3.10%8 099
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-8.42%6 090
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-6.01%5 541
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-14.91%4 039