Believes Two Last-Minute Adjournments of Special Meeting Stem From Fellow Shareholders Recognizing the Deal Consideration Assigns No Value to SomaLogic’s Desirable Assets and Represents a Material Discount to Company’s Cash Contends Fellow Shareholders Share Concerns About the Combined Entity’s Proforma Capital Structure and Governance, Which Would Subordinate Them to Conflicted Insiders Like Hedge Fund Manager Eli Casdin (a Director and Shareholder of Both Companies) Urges All SomaLogic Shareholders to Oppose the Conflict-Ridden Transaction and Reject the Company’s Questionable Eleventh-Hour Attempts to Covertly Secure Necessary Votes

Madryn Asset Management, LP (collectively with its affiliates, “Madryn” or “we”), a holder of approximately 4.2% of the outstanding common stock of SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLGC), today issued the below statement regarding today’s multiple adjournments of the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) related to the proposed merger (the “Proposed Merger” or the “Transaction”) with Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools”) (Nasdaq: LAB). Additionally, Madryn’s legal counsel sent a letter to members of SomaLogic’s Board of Directors regarding the decision to adjourn the Special Meeting and keep shareholders in the dark while seemingly covert solicitation efforts are carried out.

Avinash Amin, Managing Partner of Madryn Asset Management, stated:

“We appreciate that many of our fellow shareholders have been willing to evaluate Madryn’s facts-based analysis of this conflict-ridden and value-destructive Proposed Merger. Based on the two last-minute adjournments of today’s Special Meeting, it seems that a critical mass of these investors has joined us in sending a loud and clear message by withholding support for the Transaction. From the start of our campaign, we pointed out that the deal consideration assigns no value to SomaLogic’s desirable assets and represents a material discount to the Company’s cash position. We also continually noted that the combined entity’s proforma capital structure and governance would subordinate existing shareholders to conflicted insiders like hedge fund manager Eli Casdin (a director and shareholder of both companies). Rather than continue to consider such an inherently flawed Transaction, we encourage all of our fellow shareholders to focus on SomaLogic’s near-term value catalysts and strong cash runway for the future.

Hopefully SomaLogic’s Board of Directors absorbs the unambiguous message sent by shareholders today. Any shareholder approached by the Company from here on out should be very skeptical about the outreach and what they hear pertaining to the Proposed Transaction. Ideally, the directors would immediately begin engaging with us about viable alternatives to the Transaction. We stand ready and willing to have a productive dialogue.”

MADRYN URGES SOMALOGIC SHAREHOLDERS TO HOLD FIRM AND OPPOSE THE TRANSACTION

IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT CHANGING YOUR VOTE, CONTACT MADRYN OR OUR FIRM’S PROXY SOLICITOR

About Madryn Asset Management

Madryn Asset Management is a leading alternative asset management firm that invests in innovative healthcare companies specializing in unique and transformative products, technologies and services. The firm draws on its extensive and diverse experience spanning the investment management and healthcare industries and employs an independent research process based on original insights to target attractive economic opportunities that deliver strong risk-adjusted and absolute returns for its limited partners while creating long-term value in support of its portfolio companies.

