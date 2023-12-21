Madryn Asset Management, LP (“Madryn Asset Management” and, collectively with its affiliates, “Madryn”), a holder of approximately 4.2% of the outstanding common stock of SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLGC), today issued a letter to shareholders to point out the numerous false and misleading statements in the investor presentation (the “SomaLogic Investor Presentation”) issued on December 19th by the Company in support of its proposed merger (the “Proposed Merger”) with Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools”) (Nasdaq: LAB). Madryn also highlights additional SomaLogic shareholder opposition to the Proposed Merger as well as a recently filed complaint that should give investors serious pause about the motivations behind, and process undertaken to reach the agreement for the Proposed Merger.
Madryn strongly urges shareholders to vote “AGAINST” the Proposed Merger. Shareholders should visit www.NoSomaLogicMerger.com for additional information and to learn how to cast their votes.
December 21, 2023
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
SomaLogic’s recently issued presentation attempting to gain your support for its Proposed Merger with Standard BioTools contains numerous misleading statements and false assertions that should be highlighted for shareholders of SLGC, as detailed in the Appendix to this letter.
First, let us reiterate that we believe the Proposed Merger is deeply problematic for three key reasons:
- The Proposed Merger drastically undervalues SomaLogic—in fact, the current merger consideration is worth less than the Company’s cash.
- The deal process was flawed and contained numerous conflicts of interest.
- SomaLogic has far superior alternatives for value creation—including as a standalone company.
Additionally, Madryn is not alone in its views. Skye Fund III, a fellow long-term SomaLogic investor that owns approximately 2% of shares, issued a letter yesterday publicizing its opposition to the Proposed Merger.
Further, SomaLogic Founder Dr. Larry Gold and SomaLogic Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jason Cleveland filed a class action complaint against the Company and its Board of Directors (the “Board”) in the Delaware Court of Chancery on December 18, 2023.
The complaint alleges details that apparently are not included in the Company’s background of the Proposed Merger but were unearthed by Messrs. Gold and Cleveland through, among other things, materials—such as Board minutes, presentations, etc.—obtained through a books and records request. These details include:
- There are multiple long-range forecasts that predicted higher revenue or higher profitability which were reviewed by the Board but are not disclosed in the Company’s proxy statement (the “Merger Proxy”).
- The Board’s receptiveness to an unprompted reduction in the proposed exchange ratio from a range of 1.26 to 1.52 LAB shares per SLGC share to 1.11 is irreconcilable with SLGC shareholders’ interests.
- There is extensive financial interdependence between Eli Casdin and the SomaLogic directors who were members of the Board’s Transaction Committee (the “SomaLogic Transaction Committee”) that is not disclosed in the Merger Proxy.
We believe that the facts cited in this complaint are clearly cause for concern among SomaLogic shareholders and cast extreme doubt on the validity of the process undertaken to strike the Proposed Merger agreement. We call upon the Company to update its disclosure appropriately so that SomaLogic shareholders have the necessary facts to make a fully informed decision.
In conclusion, we reiterate that SomaLogic shareholders would be ill-served by the Proposed Merger because it will crystallize a clearly undervalued valuation for SLGC in a deeply subordinated position in the combined company.
Sincerely,
Avinash Amin, MD
Managing Partner, Madryn Asset Management, LP
Rebuttals to SomaLogic’s Investor Presentation
Responses to slide 7 of the SomaLogic Investor Presentation, titled: “[The] Merger is designed to Drive Shareholder Value”
Purported Reasons for Proposed Merger
Madryn Response
Positions SomaLogic for Success in Current Market
Drives Value Creation
Adds New Vectors for Value Creation and Reduces Risk
Responses to slide 20 of the SomaLogic Investor Presentation, titled: “Madryn’s Concerns are Misplaced”
Company’s Implied Claims
Madryn Response
Proposed Merger Does Not Undervalue SLGC
Proposed Merger Process was Not Flawed
Capital Structure is Not Risky
Madryn Urges SomaLogic Shareholders to Vote “AGAINST” the Proposed Merger at the Company’s January 4, 2024, Special Meeting
Voting “AGAINST” the Proposed Merger Will Protect the Value of Shareholders’ Investment and Allow SomaLogic to Pursue Vastly Superior Alternatives
Visit www.NoSomaLogicMerger.com for Additional Information
About Madryn Asset Management
Madryn Asset Management is a leading alternative asset management firm that invests in innovative healthcare companies specializing in unique and transformative products, technologies and services. The firm draws on its extensive and diverse experience spanning the investment management and healthcare industries and employs an independent research process based on original insights to target attractive economic opportunities that deliver strong risk-adjusted and absolute returns for its limited partners while creating long-term value in support of its portfolio companies.
