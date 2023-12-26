On December 26, 2023, Madryn Asset Management, LP disclosed that the Transaction Committee of SomaLogic, Inc.?s Board of Directors did not pursue a substantive dialogue with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings before recommending shareholders vote for the proposed merger with Standard BioTools Inc. Madryn Asset Management stated that it would continue to identify other strategic acquirers with whom the transaction committee of the Company failed to engage. Madryn Asset Management calls for a delay of the January 4, 2024, shareholder meeting due to sale process that cannot be trusted to maximize value.
Madryn Asset Management Releases Evidence that SomaLogic Ran an Incomplete Review of Alternatives
December 26, 2023 at 05:04 pm EST
