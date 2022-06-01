Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SomaLogic, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SLGC   US83444K1051

SOMALOGIC, INC.

(SLGC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:00 pm EDT
6.000 USD   -3.69%
08:31aSomaLogic Announces June Conference Participation
GL
05/16SOMALOGIC, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/13Canaccord Genuity Lowers SomaLogic's Price Target to $15 From $19, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SomaLogic Announces June Conference Participation

06/01/2022 | 08:31am EDT
BOULDER, Colo., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that the company will be participating in the following conferences.

  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference
    June 8-9, 2022, in New York
  • 7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference
    Joe Gogain, Director, Clinical R&D will present “Bigger data = better data. Detect 7,000 proteins at once with high throughput to optimize biomarker discover” during a session on June 16, 2022, in San Diego, CA.
  • MultiOmics in Precision Medicine
    Angela Bakker-Lee, Executive Vice President, Healthcare Strategy will moderate a panel titled, “Precision medicine for type 2 diabetes – using proteomics and AI to screen at-risk patients for major cardiac events” on June 22, 2022, at the Broad Institute in Boston.
  • Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC)
    Steve Williams, Chief Medical Officer will participate in a session titled, “Advances in Proteomics – Stratifying cardiovascular risk to decrease cost of care” on June 28, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA.
  • Cowen Tools/Dx Revolution
    Roy Smythe, Chief Executive Officer will participate in a panel titled, “Just Add Omics: Implications for a shift towards multi-modality and multi-analyte approaches to life science research and clinical applications” on June 28, 2022, in Boulder, CO.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

The SomaScan® Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

Investor Contact
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@somalogic.com

Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
marissa@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
