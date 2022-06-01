SomaLogic Announces June Conference Participation

BOULDER, Colo., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that the company will be participating in the following conferences.
Jefferies Healthcare Conference June 8-9, 2022, in New York
7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference Joe Gogain, Director, Clinical R&D will present “Bigger data = better data. Detect 7,000 proteins at once with high throughput to optimize biomarker discover” during a session on June 16, 2022, in San Diego, CA.
MultiOmics in Precision Medicine Angela Bakker-Lee, Executive Vice President, Healthcare Strategy will moderate a panel titled, “Precision medicine for type 2 diabetes – using proteomics and AI to screen at-risk patients for major cardiac events” on June 22, 2022, at the Broad Institute in Boston.
Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) Steve Williams, Chief Medical Officer will participate in a session titled, “Advances in Proteomics – Stratifying cardiovascular risk to decrease cost of care” on June 28, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA.
Cowen Tools/Dx Revolution Roy Smythe, Chief Executive Officer will participate in a panel titled, “Just Add Omics: Implications for a shift towards multi-modality and multi-analyte approaches to life science research and clinical applications” on June 28, 2022, in Boulder, CO.
About SomaLogic SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.
The SomaScan® Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.