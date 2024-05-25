Somany Ceramics Limited is a manufacturer and trader of decor solutions. The Company is engaged in manufacturing ceramic/vitrified wall and floor tiles. It operates through Ceramic Tiles and Allied products segment. It offers a range of products including ceramic tile, floor tiles, polished vitrified tiles, digital tiles, wall tiles, wall claddings, sanitary ware, bathroom fittings, and tile laying solutions. Its wall and floor tiles categories include ceramic, duragres, wall cladding-Novaclad, durastone, and polished vitrified. It offers wall and floor tiles for bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, kidâs room, outdoor and terrace wall cladding. Its allied products include body of hi-flow divertor, body of regular divertor, brass beauty solution, cloth liner and echo bottle trap round. Its tile laying solutions include Ezy Fix, and EZY Grout. Its brands include Somany Duragress, Somany Durastone, Somany Glostra, Somany Vistoso, Somany Vitro, Somany Slipshield and Somany Signature.