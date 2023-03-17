Somboon Advance Technology : Form 56-1 One Report 2022

Somboon Advance Technology Public Company Limited has firmly grown for 60 years ("the Company"). The Company has learned along with continuous business development amidst many changes over the ages until now the Company has business restructure to be a holding company, mainly having income by holding shares in other companies. Currently the Company has operated business under the strategic plan to manufacture automotive part and agricultural products and expand to new businesses such as automation system and robot business. In 2022, the Company had joint venture with Taiwanese company and established Somboon Tron Energy Co., Ltd.to manufacture and assembly electric battery and assembly the electric vehicle such as electric bus, electric 3 wheeler, etc.

2022 is still a year of recovery from the covid-19 pandemic and there are unfavorable factors for global economic growth, such as the Russia-Ukraine War resulted in higher price of goods and raw material, especially in the energy sector continued to rise including lockdown prevention measurement from China Zero Covid policy, etc. Those problems are the main factor to impact the performance of the Company. The Company shall carefully adjust strategic plan, focus on the cost management and increase effectiveness by transforming the manufacture technology, applying automation system and improvement machinery, in order to save energy, reduce carbon dioxide and use renewable energy.